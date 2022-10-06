ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?

Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.
FLORIDA STATE
Former New York couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WETM) – For Floridians, the last week of September 2022 saw unprecedented destruction at the hands of Hurricane Ian, but the effects touched close to home for people around the country. One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
NORTH PORT, FL
Florida Property Insurance Crises Escalating

Florida property insurance skyrocketing/Photo by designer491/iStock photo. Property insurance was high before Hurricane Ian, so now what?. If you are a homeowner or property manager, then you likely know the cost of property insurance was off the charts before the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Florida property insurance industry was quickly becoming untenable. Homeowners were paying $4,231 a year for insurance. That's nearly triple what folks in other states pay. Furthermore, insurance companies in Florida are either going bankrupt or leaving the state because they can no longer afford to pay off legitimate claims. As an example, FedNat Insurance Company canceled 56,000 policies in May 2022. Recently, the company arranged to have 83,000 more policies transferred to another company. Still, with Hurricane Ian's impact hanging over everything like the Sword of Damocles, it remains to be seen if these policies will remain in effect. According to current stats, the damages from Hurricane Ian will exceed $42 billion and possibly rise to $57 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power

Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
FLORIDA STATE

