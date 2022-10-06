Read full article on original website
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
Jacksonville-based nonprofit rescues shelter animals from Southwest Florida
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Some dedicated volunteers will be on their way down to the Fort Myers area soon to rescue pets impacted by the storm. Florida Urgent Rescue has several teams heading down to rural shelters in Southwest Florida, only to come back with a few dozen pets.
Webster Grandmom Who Became Local Icon In Florida Dies In Hurricane Ian
Bonnie Fraser Gauthier had three loves: her grandchildren, the New England Patriots, and a good time. The 59-year-old took those passions with her when she moved from Webster about a decade ago to Fort Meyers, Fla., where she quickly became a beloved fixture known as Auntie Bon Bon, reports from that area said.
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
What are the Happiest Cities in Florida?
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many factors contribute to one's happiness. Good health, supportive family and friends, a life's purpose, and time for leisure and rest are some examples of factors that increase happiness levels.
Fallen Plant City firefighter honored in national ceremony
A Plant City firefighter who died following a years-long cancer battle in 2021 was honored in a national ceremony on Sunday.
informnny.com
Former New York couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WETM) – For Floridians, the last week of September 2022 saw unprecedented destruction at the hands of Hurricane Ian, but the effects touched close to home for people around the country. One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
Another dangerous and rare creature wreaks havoc around Florida.
Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in FloridaDonavan Moss/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Another dangerous and rare creature is wreaking havoc in Florida.
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
WATCH: Planes flipped, buildings damaged at Florida airport after Hurricane Ian
The mark of Hurricane Ian's devastation can still be clearly seen in Florida as communities continue to collect and clean up debris left behind by the storm.
NBC 2
Prominent Naples family committed to helping SWFL rebuild after Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild, they’ll need a lot of help to get back to the way things were, and they have the full support of one of Naples’ most prominent families. As Hurricane Ian roared through Naples, the Hoffmann family, like everyone else in the area,...
Florida Property Insurance Crises Escalating
Florida property insurance skyrocketing/Photo by designer491/iStock photo. Property insurance was high before Hurricane Ian, so now what?. If you are a homeowner or property manager, then you likely know the cost of property insurance was off the charts before the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Florida property insurance industry was quickly becoming untenable. Homeowners were paying $4,231 a year for insurance. That's nearly triple what folks in other states pay. Furthermore, insurance companies in Florida are either going bankrupt or leaving the state because they can no longer afford to pay off legitimate claims. As an example, FedNat Insurance Company canceled 56,000 policies in May 2022. Recently, the company arranged to have 83,000 more policies transferred to another company. Still, with Hurricane Ian's impact hanging over everything like the Sword of Damocles, it remains to be seen if these policies will remain in effect. According to current stats, the damages from Hurricane Ian will exceed $42 billion and possibly rise to $57 billion.
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
wuwf.org
Florida voters to decide fate of the Constitutional Revision Commission
Five years after the last Constitutional Revision Commission — and 15 years before the next scheduled one — a Florida lawmaker wants to do away with the practice on the November 8 ballot. “Today's our fourth stop across the state of Florida on what we call the road...
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters
Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power
Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
