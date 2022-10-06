Star Trek had a strong presence at New York Comic Con this weekend, with cast members from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Prodigy beaming down to share what fans can come to expect from the upcoming seasons of each series. During the Star Trek: Prodigy portion of the panel, a fan asked Kate Mulgrew about the potential of seeing her character, Captain Janeway, in live-action in the future. She indicated that it would be up to Alex Kurtzman, the architect behind this new era of Star Trek, to make the decision, but she hoped they would act on the idea while Janeway was still ambulatory. This isn't the first time a live-action Janeway conversation has come up with Mulgrew, which is why we spoke with her during a roundtable discussion before the panel. While Kurtzman revealed that there have been conversations, Mulgrew was a little more tight-lipped when the topic was broached with Collider.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO