Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'She-Hulk': What Are the Differences Between This Daredevil and Netflix's Version?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': M'Baku Coming to Avengers Campus
As fans await the highly-awaited sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the official Disney Parks Twitter account has revealed that fan-favorite character M'Baku is coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. The tweet reads:. "WAKANDA FOREVER! M’Baku will soon make his journey to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure...
Collider
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
Collider
The 10 Greatest Vampire Hunters in TV and Movies, Ranked by How Much They Slay
Before color graced our television screens, vampires posed a threat in the cinematic world. From classics like Nosferatu and Dracula to Marvel Comics, everyone wanted a piece of the bloodthirsty undead. Alongside zombies, vampires are the most famous supernatural creature. Their self-awareness and immortality allow their backstories to be explored in various creative ways, and the best vampire movies do so.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Who Is Leap-Frog, the Latest Bad Guy in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.
Collider
How Daredevil's 'She-Hulk' Appearance Echoes His Mark Waid Comics Run
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Much rejoicing was heard in various corners of the Internet last week, as She-Hulk: Attorney At Law brought Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock into the orbit of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). While Cox had previously appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this marks his first full appearance as Murdock following the cancelation of the Daredevil series on Netflix. And Daredevil's appearance not only showcases the potential path he will take in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but it also draws from a fan-favorite run featuring the Man Without Fear, specifically Mark Waid's work.
Collider
'Werewolf by Night': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.
Collider
How Charlie Kaufman's ‘Adaptation’ Brilliantly Adapts an Unadaptable Novel
Novels have been the subject of film adaptation since the early days of cinema. However, some novels possess a heavy dose of medium-specificity, meaning that it is inherently difficult to adapt them to the silver screen. Mix this with the frustration of a screenwriter, and you have the example of a mental roadblock that is virtually impossible to overcome. In a stroke of genius, Charlie Kaufman, through director Spike Jonze, decides to face this frustration head on by meta-cinematically using this as the content of Adaptation, a direct affront to the difficulties he experienced in translating Susan Orlean's The Orchid Thief. Using his own mind-numbing experience, Kaufman lives vicariously through the representation of himself by Nicolas Cage, and interestingly uses the blankness of the canvas to create his own piece of art.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has earned a reputation as the premier destination for streaming films, with a vast library with a wide range of options that is always changing. And with a new month comes new additions to streaming services film library. As the nights get longer, and spooky season arrives, it is the perfect time of the year to treat yourself to some horror films, plenty of which have been added to this month’s slate. But if scary movies aren’t to your interest, HBO Max still has you covered with a pair of laugh-out-loud comedies, a gripping thriller, and a superhero epic also joining the service’s library.
Collider
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
Collider
'Werewolf by Night': The Wild Comics History of Man-Thing
Werewolf by Night is Marvel Studios' latest release, a special feature that Marvel demigod Kevin Feige insists is something new in the MCU, the first feature to explore the horror side of Marvel's rich stable of characters. The feature stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, a man who, thanks to his ancestry, turns into a werewolf, a Jack Russell terror if you will, every three nights of a full moon. A number of other characters appear in the special, including monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), her zombified father Ulysses, living stepmother Verusa (Harriet Sansom Harris), and Jake Gomez (Jaycob Maya), who in the comics is another Werewolf by Night. And one more: Man-Thing, a large swamp creature.
Collider
'Titans' Season 4 Clip Shows Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing Facing Off Against Ninjas
We’re currently in the middle of New York City Comic Con, and it's going to be a big weekend for DC fans. One of the reasons being that Titans will have its Season 4 panel at NYCC on Sunday, October 9. All this week the popular DC series has been teasing its new villains with concept art leading up to the panel. Now Titans has dropped its first footage of Season 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Andor’ Shows Cassian's Skills as a Spy in Episode 5
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episode 5.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as an intelligence operative and assassin, and in the Disney+ spin-off series Andor we see his craft on display. Set prior to the events of the film, the Cassian we meet on the show is green, less polished, and not yet part of the Rebellion. That doesn’t mean he lacks the skills that will eventually turn him into a hero of the Alliance.
Collider
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Midseason Trailer: Admiral Janeway Closes in on the Crew of the Protostar
After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.
Collider
‘Hellraiser’ Makes the Cenobites Less Scary With Mythology Over Menace
Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Hellraiser. The best thing that can be said of the latest take on Hellraiser is that Jamie Clayton is outstanding as the new Pinhead. Unfortunately, the rest of the film around this dynamite performance is deeply lacking because of how it dampens the mystique surrounding the Cenobites themselves. Where the enduring original film was frightening precisely because of how focused it was, this latest attempt at a reimagining gets lost in a narrative that is built around “solving” the mystery behind the Lament Configuration puzzle box. As a result, it feels painfully conventional in what it cares about and infinitely less cutting than Clive Barker’s original work which was mostly driven by dread as opposed to details about lore.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Director Geeta Patel Discusses the Significance of [SPOILER]'s Death
Warning: This report contains spoilers for Episode Eight of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon’s director Geeta Patel has confirmed the death of a key character in the HBO series’ eighth episode. Patel has confirmed King Viserys Targaryen’s reign has come to an end. In an...
Collider
New 'Wednesday' Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
During New York Comic Con, things got a bit spooky with the unveiling of the full trailer for Tim Burton's Wednesday series for Netflix, live from the Empire stage. Full of reveals and pulse-pounding moments, the footage dives deeper into the mysteries of Nevermore Academy and the danger that lies within for Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and her classmates.
Collider
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Featurette: Meet Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson’s Characters [Exclusive]
The theatrical premiere date of Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin is fast approaching and Collider has an exclusive featurette that delves into the varied and complex characters of the film. Titled "Divided We Fall," it features McDonagh and the cast sitting down to talk about the very human themes of the film and how each character's own mindset plays into the conflict at its center between two lifelong friends.
Collider
Kate Mulgrew Knows What She'd Like Her Bridge Crew to Look Like if a Captain Janeway Spin-Off Happens
Star Trek had a strong presence at New York Comic Con this weekend, with cast members from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Prodigy beaming down to share what fans can come to expect from the upcoming seasons of each series. During the Star Trek: Prodigy portion of the panel, a fan asked Kate Mulgrew about the potential of seeing her character, Captain Janeway, in live-action in the future. She indicated that it would be up to Alex Kurtzman, the architect behind this new era of Star Trek, to make the decision, but she hoped they would act on the idea while Janeway was still ambulatory. This isn't the first time a live-action Janeway conversation has come up with Mulgrew, which is why we spoke with her during a roundtable discussion before the panel. While Kurtzman revealed that there have been conversations, Mulgrew was a little more tight-lipped when the topic was broached with Collider.
Collider
'Wolf Pack' Trailer Reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return to the Supernatural
An official teaser trailer for Paramount +’s original series, Wolf Pack, was revealed today during New York Comic Con. The teaser was revealed during a joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel. In addition, it was revealed that the series will premiere in the new year, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Comments / 0