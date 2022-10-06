Read full article on original website
Related
Refinery29
Big Brother’s Taylor Hale Made Reality TV History – But She Swears She’s Not A Saint
The premise of CBS’s summer reality show Big Brother is simple enough: take about a dozen strangers from across the country and throw them together in a house built on a soundstage in Los Angeles for around ninety days. Then, sprinkle in 94 cameras, 113 microphones watching and recording their every move, and dangle a life-changing cash prize for the last person standing, and you have yourself some good tv.
Refinery29
Black Women Share Why They Love Being Blonde
Black women always serve looks as blondes. Growing up, I admired Black women whenever they dyed their hair because I wasn’t allowed to, and whenever I got my hair braided, I’d grab the ombre blonde pack in #27 almost every time. This helped me imagine what my hair would look like in different colors.
Refinery29
I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome
When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
Refinery29
Who Will Replace Carrie Bickmore On The Project?
After 13 years behind the news desk, comedian and TV presenter Carrie Bickmore has announced she's leaving The Project. The 41-year-old Gold Logie winner revealed she'll finish up at the news and current affairs program in November after starting off as one of the original hosts of the Channel 10 show alongside Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes and Charlie Pickering in 2009.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Refinery29
5 Design Students On The Cost Of Starting A Brand & Studying Fashion In Melbourne
In primary school, I could have sworn that almost every third kid's dream job was to become a fashion designer (it was always closely followed by veterinary pursuits). I'm afraid to say that no, my grade six class didn't sprout eight budding fashionistas, because the reality of pursuing fashion as a career is much harder than Project Runway may lead you to believe.
Refinery29
Moana-Nui Berryman On Not Looking Like ‘The Girl Next Door’ On The Real Love Boat
The Real Love Boat star Moana-Nui Berryman is no doubt one of the most talked-about contestants on the reality TV show so far since it premiered last week. In the first two episodes, the 26-year-old has already been caught in a love square of sorts, while also having to face her ex on the ship.
‘The Crown’ stars are ‘on edge’ as they prepare to film Princess Diana’s final moments alive: report
Princess Diana passed away from injuries she sustained in a 1997 car crash. She was 36. At the time, her vehicle was behind hounded by paparazzi in Paris.
Refinery29
Everything We Know About The New Reality TV Show The Traitors
We may be nearing the end of the year, but it's never too late to add another reality TV show to our viewing list. Taking a step away from dating shows and food programs, Channel 10's got a new game of strategy on the horizon called The Traitors. The game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Refinery29
Sweet Digs: In Jeweller Olivia Cummings’ Home, Everything Has A Story
Welcome to Sweet Digs, where we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious, and always unique homes of women and gender-diverse people across the country. This week, we snoop around the North Warrandyte property of jeweller Olivia Cummings, where the '70s meets European craftsmanship. You don’t need to...
Comments / 0