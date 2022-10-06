ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Tulsi Gabbard Announces She’s No Longer a Democrat

Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday announced that she’s no longer a Democrat in a video savaging the party and its leaders. “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism,” Gabbard said in a video posted on Twitter. The former Democratic House Representative—who ran against Joe Biden for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination—also attacked her former colleagues for, in her view, being “hostile” to people of faith, demonizing the police, believing in open...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Franklin News Post

Russian-speaking hackers knock multiple US airport websites offline. No impact on operations reported

More than a dozen public-facing airport websites, including those for some of the nation's largest airports, appeared inaccessible Monday morning, and Russian-speaking hackers claimed responsibility. No immediate signs of impact to actual air travel were reported, suggesting the issue may be an inconvenience for people seeking travel information. The 14...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden

Comments / 0

Community Policy