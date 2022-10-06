Read full article on original website
Related
Tulsi Gabbard Announces She’s No Longer a Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday announced that she’s no longer a Democrat in a video savaging the party and its leaders. “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism,” Gabbard said in a video posted on Twitter. The former Democratic House Representative—who ran against Joe Biden for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination—also attacked her former colleagues for, in her view, being “hostile” to people of faith, demonizing the police, believing in open...
Washington warns of tough stance on Saudi Arabia amid outrage over Opec+ oil cut – live
Senate foreign relations committee chair threatens to end weapons sales and cooperation with Saudi Arabia
Franklin News Post
Russian-speaking hackers knock multiple US airport websites offline. No impact on operations reported
More than a dozen public-facing airport websites, including those for some of the nation's largest airports, appeared inaccessible Monday morning, and Russian-speaking hackers claimed responsibility. No immediate signs of impact to actual air travel were reported, suggesting the issue may be an inconvenience for people seeking travel information. The 14...
Franklin News Post
This nation's natural gas potential could rival Russia. But first, they need to fight ISIS
The war against ISIS has moved to ungoverned spaces like Northern Mozambique. The fight there isn't just about ending terrorism but about taking back control of the natural gas reserves that could potentially rival Russia. CNN's David McKenzie gets a rare opportunity to embed with forces combating ISIS in this high-stakes fight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hong Kong refuses to seize Russian billionaire's $500 million yacht; Zelenskyy lobbies G7: Live Ukraine updates
Hong Kong won't seize a $500 million yacht belonging to an oligarch and will only implement sanctions against Russia imposed by the U.N. Updates.
Comments / 0