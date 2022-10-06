Read full article on original website
Related
Biden, visiting U.S. West, designates national monument in Colorado
LEADVILLE, Colo., Oct 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared a rugged, mountainous section of Colorado that American soldiers used to train for combat in World War Two a national monument during his first stop on a tour of the U.S. West.
Jan. 6 panel seeks to preserve its work as time runs out
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has collected a staggering trove of evidence
UN General Assembly condemns Russia 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine after Moscow vetoed a similar effort in the Security Council. The General Assembly approved the resolution with 143 in favor and five against but 35 nations abstained including China, India, South Africa and Pakistan despite a major US diplomatic effort to seek clearer condemnation of Moscow.
Comments / 0