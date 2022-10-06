Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
5 electrifying players to watch this NHL season
The NHL saw a major uptick in scoring last season, as the league's 3.14 goals per game were its highest since 1995-96. The surge was due in part to the game's biggest stars reaching new heights. As we hope for another offensive outburst in 2022-23, here are five electrifying players who can help make it happen.
theScore
Oilers acquire Kostin from Blues for Samorukov
The Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Dmitri Samorukov to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Klim Kostin, the teams announced Sunday. Both players recently cleared waivers and are restricted free agents following the upcoming season. Kostin was the 31st overall pick in 2017. He appeared in a career-high 40...
theScore
Flames sign Sutter to multi-year extension
The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter led the Flames to a Pacific Division title and a playoff berth in his first full year back in Calgary last season, winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top head coach.
theScore
Top 100 NHL players: 80-61
Leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season, theScore is counting down the top 100 players in the game today, as voted on by our NHL editors. Injuries have been taken into consideration. We'll reveal 20 players every day until the top 20 are unveiled Oct. 11. 100-81 |...
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Vezina Trophy Power Rankings: Can anyone dethrone Shesterkin?
Welcome to the first edition of theScore's 2022-23 Vezina Trophy Power Rankings. New rankings will be published once a month throughout the season. Note: All stats from 2021-22 HDSV% = High-danger save percentage. GSAA = Goals saved above average. 5. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning. Record GAA SV% HDSV% GSAA.
theScore
Report: Maple Leafs shopping Simmonds
The Toronto Maple Leafs have let teams know that Wayne Simmonds is available via trade, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Toronto is more concerned about "doing right" by the veteran winger rather than maximizing a potential return, Friedman adds. Simmonds, 34, was placed on waivers Sunday, according to NorthStar Bets'...
theScore
Calder Trophy Power Rankings: Power up
Sure, most teams haven't hit the ice for their first game of the 2022-23 season, but we can still zero in on the youngsters vying to take home the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. Let's address the elephant in the room first: You won't find Shane Wright or...
theScore
Hertl: Scoring in homecoming 'was a little crazy'
Tomas Hertl left the Czech crowd ecstatic, scoring the San Jose Sharks' first goal of 2022-23 in the opening game of the NHL regular season against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday. "It was a little crazy, but it was just a special moment, to score in front of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL's East 'have nots' hoping to start challenging the elite
Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin aren’t getting any younger, and New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald isn’t shy about hoping that age finally catches up to the NHL Eastern Conference’s elite players. At the same time, Fitzgerald can appreciate it takes more than hope and age to level the ice for teams such as his in a conference separated by the so-called haves and have-nots in recent years. “You’d like to think as we continue to ascend, Father Time has to help, and that the top teams that have been the top teams for a while start declining because it’s only natural,” Fitzgerald said. “But you can’t control that. You need your players to continue to grow and get better and develop each year,” he added. “At the end of the day, all the teams you mentioned are only going to ascend when their own players take that big step.”
theScore
Norris Trophy Power Rankings: How high is Makar's ceiling?
Welcome to the first edition of theScore's 2022-23 Norris Trophy Power Rankings. New rankings will be published once a month throughout the season. Note: All stats from 2021-22 xGF% = five-on-five expected goals for percentage. 5. Adam Fox, Rangers. GP G A ATOI xGF%. 78 11 63 23:54 50.6. Fox...
ESPN
Montreal scores three first-half goals to beat Inter Miami
Djordje Mihailovic had a goal and an assist to help CF Montreal to a 3-1 win against host Inter Miami on Sunday. Montreal (20-9-5, 65 points) finishes the 2022 campaign in second place in the Eastern Conference. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The loss snapped Miami's...
MLS・
Comments / 0