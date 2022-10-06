Read full article on original website
Macthepen
4d ago
Given his track record, I'm sure he will destroy Canada's great hockey program.
Yardbarker
Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada CEO, entire board steps down
Hockey Canada confirmed that CEO Scott Smith departed the company, with the entire board agreeing to step down. No replacement has been named, with an interim management group taking over until a newly formed board appoints a new CEO. Smith started at Hockey Canada in 1995 as a manager of...
markerzone.com
BAUER PAUSING ROLE AS HOCKEY CANADA'S EQUIPMENT PROVIDER
Hockey Canada continues to lose support from its biggest providers, as now Bauer Hockey has paused their support for the scandal-plagued organization. Early Tuesday morning, Bauer announced that they were pausing a multi-million dollar commitment as the official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams. Bauer said that the organization...
markerzone.com
HOCKEY CANADA INTERIM CHAIR SUBMITS RESIGNATION AFTER 'REFLECTION'
Hockey Canada's interim board chair, Andrea Skinner, has submitted her resignation to the organization, according to TSN's Rick Westhead. Skinner had assumed the position August of this year after Michael Brind'Amour forfeited the post. Skinner's Statement:. ''I joined the Hockey Canada Board of Directors in November 2020 as a volunteer....
markerzone.com
HOCKEY CANADA CLEANS HOUSE AMID ASSAULT/SETTLEMENT SCANDAL
It seemed inevitable, but Hockey Canada has officially announced a full-scale house cleaning. Gone are CEO Scott Smith, as well as Hockey Canada's entire board of directors. An interim management committee will be put in place, which will guide the organization until no later than a newly constituted Board appoints a new CEO to lead the organization.
US News and World Report
Danielle Smith, New Premier of Canada's Oil-Rich Alberta, Set to Defy Trudeau
(Reuters) -Danielle Smith, the incoming premier of Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta, has set the stage for an antagonistic relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after winning her leadership race with plans to push back against federal laws. Smith, 51, was chosen by members to lead Alberta's ruling United Conservative...
theScore
Slafkovsky makes Canadiens' opening night roster
First overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky will start his rookie campaign with the Montreal Canadiens after the club finalized roster cuts Monday. The coaching staff called Slafkovsky, Arber Xhekaj, Jordan Harris, and Kaiden Guhle into a meeting together to tell them that they made the team, according to Sportsnet's Eric Engels.
theScore
Report: Maple Leafs shopping Simmonds
The Toronto Maple Leafs have let teams know that Wayne Simmonds is available via trade, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Toronto is more concerned about "doing right" by the veteran winger rather than maximizing a potential return, Friedman adds. Simmonds, 34, was placed on waivers Sunday, according to NorthStar Bets'...
theScore
Predicting 2022-23 award winners, Stanley Cup champion
Heading into the 2022-23 regular season, theScore's Kyle Cushman, Kayla Douglas, Mike Dickson, Josh Gold-Smith, John Matisz, Sean O'Leary, and Josh Wegman make their picks for the division champions, major award winners, and Stanley Cup Final. Atlantic Division. Editor Pick. Cushman Maple Leafs. Douglas Lightning. Dickson Panthers. Gold-Smith Lightning. Matisz...
Alberta Becomes First Canadian Province To Regulate Psychedelics-Assisted Therapy
As of January 2023, Canada’s 4th largest province will be the first to offer supervised treatments involving psychedelic substances such as psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, mescaline, DMT and ketamine to those among its 4.5 million population suffering from mental health disorders. The decision was taken and announced by the Alberta...
