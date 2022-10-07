ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Plaintiffs argue Alex Jones should pay $500M in damages in Sandy Hook trial

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hwem_0iP7YFtN00

The plaintiffs' attorney in a defamation trial against Alex Jones argued the conspiracy theorist should pay more than half a billion dollars to victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax.

"It is your job to make sure he understands the wreckage he has caused," the attorney, Chris Mattei, told the Connecticut jury during his closing argument Thursday at a trial to determine how much the Infowars host should pay in damages.

A judge last year found Jones and Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable in the defamation lawsuit, with plaintiffs that include an FBI agent who responded to the scene and eight families of victims that Jones called actors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oz8fy_0iP7YFtN00
H. John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media, Pool via AP - PHOTO: Attorney Chris Mattei points to a white board he had written on during closing statements in the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Oct. 6, 2022.

Mattei said $550 million was a "baseline" and did not take into account the emotional distress of the families, who claim Jones violated a Connecticut law that prohibits profiting off of lies.

"He built a lie machine," Mattei said. "You reap what you sow."

Mattei asked the six jurors to "think about the scale of the defamation," citing as one example Jones' claim the families, "faked their 6- or 7-year-old's death."

MORE: Alex Jones 'boycotts' defamation trial as Connecticut jury to soon hear closing arguments in damages phase

Defense attorney Norm Pattis said he represents a "despised human being" but balked at the half-billion-dollar sum proposed by the plaintiffs' attorney.

"It would take a person earning $100,000 a year hundreds of years to make $550 million," Pattis said during his closing statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cRUG_0iP7YFtN00
H. John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media, Pool via AP - PHOTO: Norm Pattis, attorney for Alex Jones, addresses the court during his closing statements in the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Oct. 6, 2022, Waterbury, Conn.

The defense said the plaintiffs presented no evidence that put a price tag on the harm the families said they suffered.

"You heard from no physician. You saw no medical bill. You heard nothing about a lost wage. No receipt for anything has been put before you," Pattis said.

Pattis told jurors it was not their job to bankrupt Jones so he would stop broadcasting lies.

"That's not why you're here," Pattis said.

Each of the plaintiffs, which include parents of some of the 20 children killed in the 2012 massacre, have testified during the weeks-long trial, detailing how they have faced years of death threats, rape threats and confrontations outside their homes from people who believed Jones' lies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mpKD_0iP7YFtN00
H. John Voorhees III/Hearst Connecticut Media, Pool via AP - PHOTO: Robbie Parker, parent of Emilie Parker, listens to Attorney Chris Mattei during closing statements in the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., on Oct. 6, 2022.

In his closing argument Thursday, Mattei told the jurors that Jones built an argument based on "fear, anger and demonization" that the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax so his loyal audience would buy products he was selling.

Mattei said Jones knew "darn well" his lies about the massacre prompted harassments of the families that sued Jones for defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

"As these families were living out their daily lives Alex Jones was waiting to pounce," Mattei said. "He knew his army was coming after them."

In his testimony last month, Jones declined to apologize, declaring he was done saying sorry and actually believed the government staged the shooting to generate support for gun control legislation.

"Is this a struggle session? Are we in China? I've already said I'm sorry hundreds of times and I'm done saying I'm sorry," Jones said.

MORE: Alex Jones takes stand in 2nd defamation trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims

Jones declined to testify as a witness for the defense this week, claiming he could be held in contempt if he says he is "innocent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lw6Ct_0iP7YFtN00
Mike Segar/Reuters - PHOTO: Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., Oct. 4, 2022.

After closing arguments wrapped, Judge Barbara Bellis gave the jury final instructions and they are now deliberating on how much Jones should pay to the plaintiffs.

In August, a Texas jury ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the Sandy Hook victims in a separate defamation trial.

Comments / 616

Crossfire Hurricane
3d ago

The children that the plaintiffs have left are scared to stay home alone after the terrorizing and doxing that Jones did to the Sandy Hook families after their tragedies. He deserves to be sued for every penny he has plus more.

Reply(74)
116
DeeAnn Doss
3d ago

but, all the money in the world will never bring back the lost family members!! however, I think they should just nail him for as much as can be gotten!!

Reply(5)
63
Bella Dama
3d ago

He has been abusing the first amendment to enrich himself for years. I hope he ends up penniless and in prison for the pain he caused with his lies. And I hope he’s not the only crook to do so.

Reply(23)
64
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
1440 WROK

One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois

Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
PennLive.com

Over 500 Pennsylvania National Guard troops set to be deployed to the Middle East

The Pennsylvania National Guard on Sunday recognized more than 500 soldiers who are being deployed to the Middle East for a year-long mission. The National Guard said its troops will serve in support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Central Command. Operation Spartan Shield provides aviation, logistics, force protection and information management in nine countries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Says Abortion Law Could Be Changed

At a recent meeting in Jenks, Governor Kevin Stitt met with several citizens who are concerned about his stand on abortion. One of those individuals was Jeannie Kirk, a survivor of rape, who wanted to share how his hard-line policy impacted her life. She expressed her opinion that a woman who has been raped is already traumatized and does not need additional trauma in carrying a child to term that was forced upon her because it steals her personal dignity, identity, and self-worth.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

860K+
Followers
183K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy