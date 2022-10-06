ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Early favorite emerges in Wisconsin Badgers Head Coach search

Until last week, Paul Chryst‘s name has been synonymous with Wisconsin Football, but Chryst was fired after a 2-3 start to the 2022 season. After eight years of Paul Chryst football in Wisconsin, the school is suddenly tasked with finding a new face of the football program. Vegas has a favorite in the race to replace Paul Chryst; presently, the odds are fairly tight.
Three Things: Wisconsin vs Northwestern

A new era in Wisconsin Badger football has begun. Under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, the Badgers traveled to Evanston to take on Northwestern. Coming off an embarrassing loss to Illinois, Wisconsin had to respond. They did in a major way, taking down Northwestern 42-7. Here’s three things from the win.
