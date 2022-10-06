Read full article on original website
‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Adds Michelle Yeoh & Pete Davidson
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Pete Davidson (Meet Cute) have joined the cast of Paramount’s upcoming film Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, based on Hasbro’s Transformers action figures. Yeoh will voice the Maximal Airazor, with Davidson to portray the Autobot Mirage. Announcing the news today via behind-the-scenes videos with the actors in the recording booth was director Steven Caple Jr. “Pete Davidson in disguise. 😂,” the filmmaker wrote. “@transformersmovie cast is amazing, man. Sneak peek of Pete voicing Mirage & @michelleyeoh_official blessing us as the voice of Air Razor #rotb 2023.” The latest film in a franchise chronicling the war between...
Jamie Lee Curtis Joins ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast In A Surprise Appearance At The Reunion
Jamie Lee Curtis is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for their Season 12 reunion. The Halloween Kills star will make a surprise appearance during Part 1 of the reality television series. RHOBH OG star Kyle Richards is the link to Curtis as she starred with the OG scream queen in the very first Halloween film. Curtis made an appearance during Season 12 of the show where she promoted her charity My Hand In Yours which raises money for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. In a preview for the first part of the reunion shared by Bravo, Andy...
