Rugby

BBC

M﻿an City 4-0 Southampton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to BBC Sport: "The result is good, we play quite good. We struggled to break their high pressing. Last season we suffered a lot against them but today we were much better. "Some players were not at their best but we create a lot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Eberechi Eze's late strike earns Crystal Palace victory over Leeds

Eberechi Eze's fine late winner earned Crystal Palace a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. The visitors raced into an early lead through Pascal Struijk, reacting first after Brenden Aaronson's stunning run and shot had come out off the post. - Stream on ESPN+:...
MLS
ESPN

Harry Kane goal carries Tottenham to victory over Brighton

Harry Kane's header carried Tottenham to a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Falmer Stadium on Saturday. Kane took his season's tally to eight goals as he put his side ahead in the 22nd minute of the game, connecting with Son Heung-min's cross to flick the ball over Robert Sánchez with his head.
MLS
BBC

Eurovision in Liverpool will come at a significant cost

If, like me, you follow Eurovision intently throughout the year, you'll know Liverpool beating (the bookies' favourite) Glasgow to host the song contest next year is huge. Ahead of this year's Eurovision final in May, Scott Mills, Rylan and myself were backstage wildly speculating where the song contest would be in 2023 if Sam Ryder won.
EUROPE
NBC Sports

Red-hot Manchester City hammer Southampton

Manchester City breezed past Southampton at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side continued their fine start to the season. Joao Cancelo put City ahead and Phil Foden doubled their lead before the break. Riyad Mahrez scored early in the second half and Erling Haaland grabbed his obligatory goal as City dominated from start to finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

C﻿rystal Palace 2-1 Leeds - Analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "F﻿or 30 minutes or so there was only one side in this game - Leeds United. "﻿They pressed Palace well and created chances and had they got a second it would have been hard to see the hosts getting back into the game. "﻿However,...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Player Ratings: Season’s best, Mason Mount’s best

Mason Mount, Chelsea’s reigning and back-to-back Player of the Year, had a somewhat slow and underwhelming start to the season, but like many others who had been suffering from similar drops in form, has been finding his feet a bit more lately. The 3-0 midweek was his highest rated game of the season to that point, and this 3-0 win has now bettered that significantly. This is in fact his first appearance in our top three this season. And it’s also our highest rated game of the season overall. That’s not the first time that correlation has happened!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 2: statement win

Arsenal have arrived. The Gunners rode a dominant second half to a 3-2 victory over Liverpool and back to the top of the Premier League table. The scoreline flatters the Reds, at least a little bit. Arsenal had far the better of the action. Liverpool converted their only two chances of the match. And really, what does it matter? Arsenal finally beat Liverpool in the Premier League after years of frustration.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash

A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall

An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Liverpool vows to host best Eurovision for Ukraine

Organisers of next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool say they want to put on "the best show for Ukraine". Ukraine's entrant Kalush Orchestra won May's contest, however the event will not be staged in the country due to the Russian invasion. It will be held instead in Liverpool following...
MUSIC

