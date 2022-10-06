Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man City 4-0 Southampton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to BBC Sport: "The result is good, we play quite good. We struggled to break their high pressing. Last season we suffered a lot against them but today we were much better. "Some players were not at their best but we create a lot...
ESPN
Arsenal edge Liverpool in five-goal thriller, send massive statement as title contenders
LONDON -- Mikel Arteta's side proved why they are top of the table in the Premier League after beating Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates. Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the first minute of the match and despite equalising twice, Liverpool were left chasing the game. - Report: Arsenal...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Forrest, O'Riley, Hanlon, Atkinson, St Johnstone, VAR
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admits Scottish football could be in for a horrendous few months as the game looks to get to grips with the introduction of VAR in the Premiership, but he is hoping clubs and fans keep their cool and have patience - because the country's officials will get it right. (Daily Record)
ESPN
Eberechi Eze's late strike earns Crystal Palace victory over Leeds
Eberechi Eze's fine late winner earned Crystal Palace a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. The visitors raced into an early lead through Pascal Struijk, reacting first after Brenden Aaronson's stunning run and shot had come out off the post. - Stream on ESPN+:...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Harry Kane goal carries Tottenham to victory over Brighton
Harry Kane's header carried Tottenham to a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Falmer Stadium on Saturday. Kane took his season's tally to eight goals as he put his side ahead in the 22nd minute of the game, connecting with Son Heung-min's cross to flick the ball over Robert Sánchez with his head.
BBC
Eurovision in Liverpool will come at a significant cost
If, like me, you follow Eurovision intently throughout the year, you'll know Liverpool beating (the bookies' favourite) Glasgow to host the song contest next year is huge. Ahead of this year's Eurovision final in May, Scott Mills, Rylan and myself were backstage wildly speculating where the song contest would be in 2023 if Sam Ryder won.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Firmino, Martinelli, Van de Beek, Arthur, Toney, Iwobi, Kante
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool and Brazil 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino. (Todo Fichajes - in Spanish) Leicester City are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25. (Ekrem Konur) Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, says he wants to sign a new long-term contract...
NBC Sports
Red-hot Manchester City hammer Southampton
Manchester City breezed past Southampton at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side continued their fine start to the season. Joao Cancelo put City ahead and Phil Foden doubled their lead before the break. Riyad Mahrez scored early in the second half and Erling Haaland grabbed his obligatory goal as City dominated from start to finish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Roberto Firmino Goal Gives Liverpool Second Equaliser Against Arsenal
Watch Roberto Firmino score another against Arsenal as Liverpool equalise for the second time at the Emirates.
BBC
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds - Analysis
BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "For 30 minutes or so there was only one side in this game - Leeds United. "They pressed Palace well and created chances and had they got a second it would have been hard to see the hosts getting back into the game. "However,...
SB Nation
Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Player Ratings: Season’s best, Mason Mount’s best
Mason Mount, Chelsea’s reigning and back-to-back Player of the Year, had a somewhat slow and underwhelming start to the season, but like many others who had been suffering from similar drops in form, has been finding his feet a bit more lately. The 3-0 midweek was his highest rated game of the season to that point, and this 3-0 win has now bettered that significantly. This is in fact his first appearance in our top three this season. And it’s also our highest rated game of the season overall. That’s not the first time that correlation has happened!
Soccer-Fulham's Silva fumes over handball decisions in loss at West Ham
LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Fulham manager Marco Silva felt West Ham United's last two goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat should not have stood as Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio were guilty of handballs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 2: statement win
Arsenal have arrived. The Gunners rode a dominant second half to a 3-2 victory over Liverpool and back to the top of the Premier League table. The scoreline flatters the Reds, at least a little bit. Arsenal had far the better of the action. Liverpool converted their only two chances of the match. And really, what does it matter? Arsenal finally beat Liverpool in the Premier League after years of frustration.
BBC
Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
BBC
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher 'leaves behind ripples of love'
A young woman who was killed in Friday's explosion in County Donegal will be remembered for the "ripples of love, affection and warmth" she left behind, funeral mourners have heard. The service for Jessica Gallagher, 24, took place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough. Ten people were killed in the...
BBC
Liverpool vows to host best Eurovision for Ukraine
Organisers of next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool say they want to put on "the best show for Ukraine". Ukraine's entrant Kalush Orchestra won May's contest, however the event will not be staged in the country due to the Russian invasion. It will be held instead in Liverpool following...
SB Nation
Liverpool “Very Sad but We Have to Keep the Head Held Up” Says Konaté
The expectation for Liverpool heading into the 2022-23 season was that Jürgen Klopp’s Reds would be in the thick of the title race over the first three months, with a number of their key stars not taking part in the winter World Cup then setting them up for a strong second half push for glory.
Comments / 0