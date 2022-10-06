Mason Mount, Chelsea’s reigning and back-to-back Player of the Year, had a somewhat slow and underwhelming start to the season, but like many others who had been suffering from similar drops in form, has been finding his feet a bit more lately. The 3-0 midweek was his highest rated game of the season to that point, and this 3-0 win has now bettered that significantly. This is in fact his first appearance in our top three this season. And it’s also our highest rated game of the season overall. That’s not the first time that correlation has happened!

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO