Medical News Today
A 3-minute test may help diagnose Parkinson's disease
Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s. It has no known cure. Scientists in the United Kingdom have developed a novel technique that may quickly and accurately identify Parkinson’s disease in its early stages. Their noninvasive test takes only three minutes to examine sebum...
Can we rewrite fearful memories to treat anxiety?
Memory creation is a complex brain process that involves storing and retrieving information. Memories can be positive or negative. However, the overactivation of negative memories may play a role in mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. Experts believe that identifying and manipulating fear-based memories may...
How to do lung exercises to improve lung health
Lung exercises can help people control their breathing and increase their lung capacity. They are helpful for people with lung problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. When a person breathes, the diaphragm contracts to pull air into the lungs. The lungs take oxygen from the air and send it...
Alzheimer's: Lack of beta-amyloid, not plaque buildup, may be the culprit
Until recently, beta-amyloid plaques, common in those with Alzheimer’s, were generally thought to be responsible for the deterioration in cognitive function that is characteristic of the disorder. However, many people accumulate amyloid plaques in the brain as they age, but only some of these people go on to develop...
How to treat otitis externa (swimmer’s ear)
Otitis externa, or swimmer’s ear, refers to inflammation and irritation in the outer ear. People can treat mild cases with antibiotic drops, but if they have an infectious case, they may need oral antibiotics. Swimmer’s ear can cause inflammation anywhere between the eardrum and the outermost portions of the...
Resilience linked to improved health outcomes for older adults with type 2 diabetes
Psychological resilience involves people’s ability to recover and work through trauma or other challenging life events. Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that can lead to severe health problems. Recent data suggests psychological resilience may improve health outcomes among older adults with type two diabetes. As the population...
What are the symptoms of a peanut allergy in babies?
Peanut allergy symptoms in babies may include vomiting, hives, facial swelling, and others. They can be mild or severe. An estimated 1–2% of children have a peanut allergy. An allergy is an immune system response. When someone has an allergy, their immune system recognizes a harmless substance as a threat and mounts a response. The National Library of Medicine calls this a “false alarm.”
What is the S4 heart sound and what does it indicate?
An S4 heart sound is a low-pitched sound that may indicate the presence of an underlying health condition, often one affecting the left ventricle. During an exam, doctors, nurses, and other technicians will listen to a person’s heartbeat with a stethoscope that they place against the chest. A person’s...
Is depression hereditary? What to know
Research indicates that genes do make some people more likely to develop depression than others. However, it is not a hereditary disease in the same way that some other conditions are. Hereditary diseases occur due to alterations in specific genes or chromosomes. Depression does not occur due to a specific...
Researchers find toxic particles in lungs, brains, and liver of unborn babies
Previous research shows that exposure to certain environmental hazards, such as secondhand smoke, lead, pesticides, and air pollution, can impact the health of an unborn baby. University researchers have discovered air pollution particles in the lungs, liver, and brain of fetuses in the womb. The scientists believe that the particles...
Alcohol and eczema: What is the link?
Eczema, or dermatitis, is a skin condition that causes itchy, dry, and cracked skin. Alcohol may worsen eczema by increasing inflammation, altering the immune response, or slowing skin healing. indicates that alcohol consumption in pregnancy increases the risk of a baby later developing eczema. However, scientists are still learning about...
What is Osgood-Schlatter disease?
Osgood-Schlatter disease is a common cause of knee pain in adolescents. It describes inflammation of the area just below the knee, where the kneecap tendon attaches to the shinbone. Some doctors may refer to Osgood-Schlatter disease as osteochondrosis, tibial tubercle apophysitis, or traction apophysitis of the tibial tubercle. This condition...
Through My Eyes: Stem cell donation
On paper, stem cell donation can sound a bit intimidating. While donating blood may be easy to visualize, stem cells feel more abstract. The name conjures images of microscopes, laboratories, and horribly invasive procedures. I am happy to report that there was nothing horrible about my experience at all! And...
What to know about crossed eyes
Crossed eyes occur when the eyes do not align properly and cannot work together as they typically would. The eyes may point in different directions, and it may cause vision difficulties. Crossed eyes is a misalignment of the eyes in which the eyes do not point in the same direction...
What to know about Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome
Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome (KTS) refers to a condition that impacts the development of blood vessels, soft tissues, and bones. It often presents with characteristic features, such as a red or purple birthmark, an overgrowth of soft tissues and bones, and vein problems. KTS describes a rare condition that affects the...
What surgeries treat ovarian cysts and what should you expect?
There are two surgical options for ovarian cysts — laparoscopy and laparotomy. Which surgery a doctor recommends will vary based on the size of the cyst and whether they believe it may be cancerous. Some people may not need surgical invention for an ovarian cyst if it clears on...
What to know about Botox for TMJ dysfunction
TMJ disorders (TMDs) can cause jaw pain, headaches, and other symptoms. Conservative interventions are the. , as they can often relieve the symptoms. For some people, though, TMD symptoms continue to be painful and disabling. Botox for TMJ dysfunction can help paralyze some of the muscles involved, reducing pain and...
MiraLAX (polyethylene glycol 3350)
MiraLAX is a brand-name, over-the-counter (OTC) medication. It’s classified as an osmotic laxative. MiraLAX is used to treat constipation. It’s typically used for short-term treatment, but in some cases, it’s used long-term to treat chronic (long-lasting) constipation. MiraLAX is also sometimes used for colonoscopy bowel preparation. For...
