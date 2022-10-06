Read full article on original website
ESPN
Arsenal edge Liverpool in five-goal thriller, send massive statement as title contenders
LONDON -- Mikel Arteta's side proved why they are top of the table in the Premier League after beating Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates. Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the first minute of the match and despite equalising twice, Liverpool were left chasing the game. - Report: Arsenal...
MLS・
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Forrest, O'Riley, Hanlon, Atkinson, St Johnstone, VAR
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admits Scottish football could be in for a horrendous few months as the game looks to get to grips with the introduction of VAR in the Premiership, but he is hoping clubs and fans keep their cool and have patience - because the country's officials will get it right. (Daily Record)
BBC
Kevin Betsy: Crawley Town sack boss with club bottom of League Two
Crawley Town have sacked manager Kevin Betsy after four months in charge, with the club bottom of League Two. The former Arsenal Under-23s boss won only one of his 12 league games in charge, and his assistant Dan Micciche has also left the club. Betsy, 44, was appointed in June...
Jürgen Klopp dismisses talk of seven-year itch despite Liverpool’s shaky start
Jürgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool’s troubles this season are not down to a seven-year glitch, despite him failing to make it to an eighth season in his previous two jobs. This weekend marks the anniversary of the German’s appointment as the successor to Brendan Rodgers in 2015. Klopp left Mainz and Borussia Dortmund after seven seasons, with his last campaign at Dortmund particularly painful: the club were in the relegation zone at Christmas before eventually bouncing back to finish seventh.
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA・
BBC
Eurovision in Liverpool will come at a significant cost
If, like me, you follow Eurovision intently throughout the year, you'll know Liverpool beating (the bookies' favourite) Glasgow to host the song contest next year is huge. Ahead of this year's Eurovision final in May, Scott Mills, Rylan and myself were backstage wildly speculating where the song contest would be in 2023 if Sam Ryder won.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Firmino, Martinelli, Van de Beek, Arthur, Toney, Iwobi, Kante
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool and Brazil 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino. (Todo Fichajes - in Spanish) Leicester City are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25. (Ekrem Konur) Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli, 21, says he wants to sign a new long-term contract...
NBC Sports
Red-hot Manchester City hammer Southampton
Manchester City breezed past Southampton at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side continued their fine start to the season. Joao Cancelo put City ahead and Phil Foden doubled their lead before the break. Riyad Mahrez scored early in the second half and Erling Haaland grabbed his obligatory goal as City dominated from start to finish.
BBC
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds - Analysis
BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "For 30 minutes or so there was only one side in this game - Leeds United. "They pressed Palace well and created chances and had they got a second it would have been hard to see the hosts getting back into the game. "However,...
BBC
Peter Tobin: The horrific crimes of a serial killer
Peter Tobin was only unmasked as a serial killer after his final victim was discovered hidden under the floorboards of a church in Glasgow. His arrest, while feigning illness in a London hospital, set in motion a UK-wide investigation which spanned six decades and generated 1,400 lines of inquiry. Operation...
Twitter Reacts: Half Time, Arsenal vs Liverpool
We take a look at how Twitter reacted to that first half in the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool will put on best party ever, mayor says
Liverpool's mayor has promised the city will put on the "best party ever" for Eurovision after being chosen as the hosts for the 2023 song contest. The city won a competition to hold the event after it was decided the 2022 winners Ukraine was unable to host. Liverpool Mayor Joanne...
BBC
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher 'leaves behind ripples of love'
A young woman who was killed in Friday's explosion in County Donegal will be remembered for the "ripples of love, affection and warmth" she left behind, funeral mourners have heard. The service for Jessica Gallagher, 24, took place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough. Ten people were killed in the...
BBC
Liverpool vows to host best Eurovision for Ukraine
Organisers of next year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool say they want to put on "the best show for Ukraine". Ukraine's entrant Kalush Orchestra won May's contest, however the event will not be staged in the country due to the Russian invasion. It will be held instead in Liverpool following...
SB Nation
Liverpool “Very Sad but We Have to Keep the Head Held Up” Says Konaté
The expectation for Liverpool heading into the 2022-23 season was that Jürgen Klopp’s Reds would be in the thick of the title race over the first three months, with a number of their key stars not taking part in the winter World Cup then setting them up for a strong second half push for glory.
Report: Chelsea Have An Agreement In Principle For Christopher Vivell
Christopher Vivell is close to becoming the technical director of Chelsea, as there is an agreement in principle.
ESPN
Montreal scores three first-half goals to beat Inter Miami
Djordje Mihailovic had a goal and an assist to help CF Montreal to a 3-1 win against host Inter Miami on Sunday. Montreal (20-9-5, 65 points) finishes the 2022 campaign in second place in the Eastern Conference. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The loss snapped Miami's...
MLS・
