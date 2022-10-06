ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

US purchases $290 million of drug for use in radiological and nuclear emergencies

By Julia Mueller
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwCXU_0iP7DvPu00

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says it has spent $290 million on a drug to treat radiation sickness in the event of a nuclear emergency.

The HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response ann ounced in a Tuesday release that it bought the drug Nplate from Amgen USA Inc. “as part of long-standing, ongoing efforts to be better prepared to save lives following radiological and nuclear emergencies.”

Acute Radiation Syndrome, caused by exposure to a high dose of radiation, can cause a range of symptoms . Severe cases can wreak devastating effects on the body, including destruction of bone marrow and internal bleeding, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nplate, which can be used for both adults and children, is aimed at reducing the uncontrolled bleeding often caused by radiation.

The Food and Drug Administration first approved the drug in 2008 to combat an autoimmune disorder that caused serious bleeding and extended another approv al in January of last year for use of the drug as a radiation sickness treatment.

The new purchase follows growing international concern over the potential use of nuclear weapons in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently threatened that his country would take every necessary action to claim victory and would not hesitate to deploy nuclear weapons.

Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv is rea dying evacuation centers with potassium iodine pills, which can help against radiation absorption, prepping for a potential nuclear attack on the city.

U.S. officials have asserted that Washington would take decisive action if Russia moves to use nuclear weapons and warned of heavy consequences for Putin.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres last month called for “the era of nuclear blackmail” and the global elimination of nuclear weapons in order to prevent “humanitarian Armageddon.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Putin’s ‘harsh’ retaliatory strikes on Ukraine escalate tensions

VIENNA – Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a barrage of rocket attacks against Kyiv and nine other Ukrainian cities, an action the Russian president himself characterized as a “harsh” response to an explosion on a crucial bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula. The White House condemned the attacks, which killed at least 11 […]
POLITICS
The Hill

Lawmakers bring Senate version of defense bill to the floor

Senate lawmakers on Tuesday formally began floor debate on the upper chamber’s version of the massive annual defense policy bill. “We are at a critical period in our nation’s security and this bill will help ensure our military has the tools and capabilities it needs to combat threats around the globe and keep Americans safe,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-N.H.) said of the legislation on the floor during a quick procedural session.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNN

Trump appeals judge's dismissal of his sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and ex-FBI officials over Russia probe

Former President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge's decision last month to dismiss his sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, several ex-FBI officials and more than two dozen other people and entities that he claims conspired to undermine his 2016 campaign by trying to vilify him with fabricated information tying him to Russia.
POTUS
KCAU 9 News

Trump attorney speaks with feds amid Mar-a-Lago docs probe: NBC

An attorney who signed statement asserting that former President Trump had returned all classified materials to the government months before the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search spoke with federal investigators Friday, according to reporting from NBC News. Christina Bobb signed a June 3 letter as the custodian of records for Trump after his organization was served with a […]
POTUS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy