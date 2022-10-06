Read full article on original website
IDF soldier dies of wounds following Jerusalem attack
A female Israeli soldier died of her wounds following a shooting attack on Saturday night at the Shuafat checkpoint in eastern Jerusalem. The Israel Defense Forces idenitified her on Sunday morning as 18-year old Sgt. Noa Lazar, a member of the Military Police’s Erez battalion who was raised in Bat Hefer.
Three Israelis wounded, one critically, in eastern Jerusalem shooting attack
Three Israelis were wounded on Saturday night in a shooting attack at a checkpoint located outside of Shuafat in eastern Jerusalem, according to a police statement. A 22-year-old female member of the security forces was in critical condition, whereas a guard was seriously injured and a third Israeli lightly hurt in the suspected act of terrorism.
J’lem, Beirut give preliminary OK to maritime border deal
The Israeli and Lebanese governments have given preliminary approval to a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal aimed at ending a dispute over gas-rich waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. “All our demands were met; the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel’s security interests and are on our way...
Israeli forces searching for terrorist who killed soldier in J’lem
Israeli security forces continue their search for a Palestinian who shot and killed IDF Military Police Sgt. Noa Lazar at the Shuafat checkpoint in northeastern Jerusalem on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Uday Tamimi, 22, from Shuafat. Doctors at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem continue to treat a...
Palestinians shoot up Bethlehem hotel after Jewish symbols filmed there
Palestinian gunmen fired at a hotel in Bethlehem after social media posts showed that an events hall in the building contained Jewish symbols. Photographs from a stage in Hotel Bethlehem contained a Magen David, a Menorah and a glass of wine, Israel Hayom reported on Monday. The Palestinian Authority’s Tourism...
IDF nabs PIJ terrorist in Jenin raid, kills two gunmen
The Israel Defense Forces together with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) carried out a raid in the Jenin refugee camp on Saturday and arrested wanted Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative Saleh Samir Abu Zina, 25, on suspicion of involvement in recent terrorist activity. During the operation, Palestinians fired live ammunition...
Bennett mulling resignation as alternative PM
Alternative Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is thinking of stepping down from the role immediately after the upcoming national election. Bennett, who is not a candidate for the Knesset in the November 1 vote, is considering the move despite the possibility that it will fail to produce a stable coalition and that Prime Minister Yair Lapid could continue to serve in his current capacity for up to six months as part of a transitional government.
Israel hails 'historic' sea border deal with Lebanon
Israel said Tuesday it has reached a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon to settle their long-disputed maritime border, hailing a "historic achievement" that potentially unlocks significant offshore gas production for both countries. "Israel and Lebanon have reached an historic agreement settling the maritime dispute," said a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office, in which he hailed "an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security".
This Sukkot, peace and Jewish agricultural law have Morocco’s etrog industry blossoming
(JTA) — A bumper crop of etrogs is taking a more direct route to Israel this year, thanks to a historic confluence of geopolitics and religious observance. Once home to the largest Jewish community in the Arab world, Morocco has a long history producing the citrus fruit used by millions of Jews every Sukkot — in fact, tradition holds that etrog trees were first planted in the Atlas mountains nearly 2,000 years ago by Jews who found shelter amongst the Berber tribes there after the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
A new beginning for Israel and the European Union?
Government ministers from Israel and the European Union met on Oct. 3 for the first “Association talks” since 2012. Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern headed the Israeli delegation at the E.U.-Israel Association Council session in Brussels. Established in 1995 and first operating in 2000, the group has not met...
IDF identifies bodies of two soldiers missing since 1948
The remains of two soldiers who fought in Israel’s war of independence have been found, 74 years after their deaths. The Israeli Defence Forces announced on Friday that it had identified the remains of Privates Yitzhak Rubinstein and Binyamin Aryeh Eisenberg, who were members of the Palmach—the elite strike force of the pre-state Haganah militia—defending Kibbutz Yad Mordechai from an Egyptian attack in 1948, just days after Israel declared independence.
