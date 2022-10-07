Cloudy, warm Friday for the Hudson Valley ahead of cool and dry weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says the Hudson Valley will see a cloudy but warm day Friday ahead of a cool and dry weekend.
NEXT: A warm Friday morning and early afternoon, then breezy with more clouds for Friday evening ahead of a cool and sunny weekend.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and nice! Clouds develop later in the day. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy with lows in the 40s by Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND: Cool but dry with highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Possible frost advisories in the usual cooler spots North and West.
MONDAY - TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the low 60s. Lows in the 40s.
