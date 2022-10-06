Epiphone joins forces with Joe Bonamassa yet again for elegant, well-appointed signature 1962 ES-335 guitar

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Ibanez finally launches Tim Henson’s eagerly awaited acoustic-electric signature nylon-string, the TOD10N
Henson's second signature Ibanez gets an official release after it made its debut on Polyphia’s radical single, Playing God, earlier this year – and it's more affordable than you might expect. In May this year, Polyphia dropped their first new song in three years, Playing God, which saw...
Guitar World Magazine
Rob Scallon and Andrew Huang write 100 riffs in a day, with typically brilliant results
For those of you not familiar with the exploits with the exploits of YouTube musicians Rob Scallon and Andrew Huang, October is a special month. Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
Guitar World Magazine
"Without Tina Weymouth Talking Heads would have been just another band": A celebration of Remain In Light
Released on 8 October 1980, Talking Heads’ Remain in Light is a paranoid funky masterpiece, thanks in no small part to Tina Weymouth’s sinuous basslines. “I had played guitar,” says Tina Weymouth, “so we all thought, ‘How hard can this be? There’s only four strings’. That’s how little any of us knew about the instrument.”
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Satriani on proposed Van Halen tribute concert: “If it's ever gonna happen, Wolfgang Van Halen should play guitar”
The virtuoso says Wolfgang's playing at Foo Fighters' recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts was “the most natural, beautiful thing” he'd seen in a long time. Wolfgang Van Halen should play guitar if there were ever to be a Van Halen tribute/reunion concert, says Joe Satriani. In a new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kirk Hammett join Journey for a full-throttle Enter Sandman and Wheel in the Sky jam
The Journey and Metallica hits were mashed together into one extended track, featuring some blistering guitar work from Hammett's “Greeny” Les Paul and Neal Schon's custom IHush single-cut Last week, Journey performed the last 2022 dates of their Freedom world tour, and took a two-night stop in Hawaii...
Guitar World Magazine
6 times the legendary “Greeny” Gibson Les Paul was used to create electric guitar magic
It's the mythical force behind some of the greatest pieces of guitar playing committed to record – here are Greeny's most notable performances at the hands of Peter Green, Gary Moore, Kirk Hammett and more…. In the annals of electric guitar history, few Gibson Les Pauls are as iconic...
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Guitar World Magazine
The story of the ‘Ghost Finish’ Telecaster – one of the rarest Fender guitars ever made
Under normal lights, this Telecaster appears to be an unremarkable, late-’60s blonde color. But stick it under UV light and things get trippy... As the ’60s became ever-more wild and psychedelic, Fender decided to see if prototype instruments in special finishes could help them tap into a market that had gone from all-American surf groups who thought custom colours were pretty far-out to LSD-taking hippies exploring the outer limits of the human psyche.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Willow continues her transformation to guitar star with raucous SNL performance
Joined by South Korean axe ace Liso Lee, Willow's performance of the Deftones-inspired Ur a Stranger was filled with knockout riffs – but its mysterious outro leads will leave you scratching your head. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a...
Guitar World Magazine
ESP LTD Deluxe SN-1000HT Fire Blast review
The ESP Guitars LTD Deluxe SN-1000HT Fire Blast is an absolute flamethrower of a Superstrat that defies any limitations in speed and sound. Cutting cleans and tightly percussive high-gain tones. +. Superb playability. +. Top setup out of the box. +. Quality hardware. Cons. - Nothing, but some might prefer...
Guitar World Magazine
John McVie’s iconic ‘Rumours’ bass to go under the hammer in star-studded Fleetwood Mac auction
The vintage Alembic was used on ‘The Chain’ and has an estimated value of $40,000-$60,000. A collection of Fleetwood Mac memorabilia is expected to fetch thousands when it goes under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. Fleetwood Mac: Property from the Lives and Careers of Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood is a two day auction, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit MusiCares, a leading music industry charity.
Duran Duran to Release Film of L.A. Rooftop Concert, ‘A Hollywood High’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Duran Duran have confirmed details of a brand-new, 75 minute docu-concert film titled “A Hollywood High,” that captures the band performing live on a rooftop in Los Angeles, alongside interviews and archival footage that tells the story of their long-time relationship with the city. The film will be released in theaters on November 3, 2022. “For our first US show in several years we wanted to do something really special and intimate,” explains keyboardist Nick Rhodes. “After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
An Eddie Van Halen and Chris Cornell collaboration very nearly happened
Cornell guitarist Pete Thorn says “somewhere at 5150” there’s a tape with EVH playing on the Soundgarden frontman’s song. In a recent interview, Pete Thorn has discussed a long-lost session he recorded that was set to feature the unlikely pairing of Chris Cornell and Eddie Van Halen.
Guitar World Magazine
Rare Buzz Effects’ Fuzz Bob-Omb offers tonal pilgrims a rare Soviet-era fuzz design
The Kazan Booster-inspired stompbox takes visual and audio cues from Scott Pilgrim, Super Mario and a Soviet circuit. Columbus, OH pedal-builder Rare Buzz Effects has announced the second run of its Fuzz Bob-Omb pedal – a new take on the circuitry found in the super-rare Soviet-era, Kazan Booster circuit.
Spiritual Gangster, Kerri Rosenthal Partner on Limited-edition Collection
Kerri Rosenthal and Spiritual Gangster have teamed up to collaborate on a limited-edition collection. Centered around wearable, everyday pieces in bright color combinations, the collection features soft cashmere blend knits, performance-driven activewear, and vibrant hand-drawn graphics designed to inspire joy. Retail prices range from $48 to $348.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show Spiritual Gangster, a yoga-inspired brand, creates collections to encourage living in gratitude, giving back and choosing kindness. Kerri Rosenthal’s designs also foster positivity with designs that ignite a sense of individuality, warmth and personality. According to Rosenthal,...
Sami Miro Vintage and Levi’s Host LAFW Dinner
It was a circular moment in more ways than one at Sami Miró’s dinner Saturday night, celebrating her collaboration with Levi’s. The very first item the designer created for her namesake brand, Sami Miro Vintage, was made from upcycled vintage Levi’s — a mesh bodysuit with patchwork over the bust. More from WWDA Look At The LAFW SceneThey Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 “It really was inevitable,” the Los Angeles, California-based designer said of the partnership. Originally from San Francisco, Levi’s was “the epic company growing...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch the trailer for In The Blood, a film about Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones
The Rolling Stones’ forgotten bassist – and the man who replaced Bill Wyman – is the subject of a new film, featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts. Darryl Jones: In The Blood is a new documentary about the life and career of Rolling Stones' bassist Darryl Jones. The film examines different aspects of his life: from race, music, and politics to growing up on the south side of Chicago.
Comments / 1