Tulsi Gabbard Announces She’s No Longer a Democrat
Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday announced that she’s no longer a Democrat in a video savaging the party and its leaders. “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism,” Gabbard said in a video posted on Twitter. The former Democratic House Representative—who ran against Joe Biden for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination—also attacked her former colleagues for, in her view, being “hostile” to people of faith, demonizing the police, believing in open...
Newcomer Jeanne Casteen is running for the AZ Senate in District 2. What would she do on key issues?
Voters have until Nov. 8 to decide who will fill the 30 open seats in the Arizona Senate, where election winners will go on to craft policies around issues ranging from voting rights to abortion over the next two years. In northern Phoenix's Legislative District 2, Democratic challenger Jeanne Casteen is up against Republican lawmaker...
