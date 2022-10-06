ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says he interviewed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers job that went to Greg Schiano

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy interviewed for head coach of NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiple times near the end of the 2011 football season, Gundy revealed to reporters Monday. Gundy was asked during a press conference if he ever had NFL interested before shedding light on his flirtation with Tampa Bay before the job ultimately went to current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who left his first gig with the Scarlet Knights to take the job in time for the 2012 NFL season.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
247Sports

Three-star OT Jordan Hall commits to Jackson State

Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall gave a commitment to Jackson State on Wednesday. He gives the Tigers a 6-foot-8, 320-pound three-star with an 86.5 wingspan, great upside and potential. He chooses JSU over offers from Ball State, Marshall, Penn State, Tennessee State, Toledo and more. "I committed...
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State

Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Dan Lanning on secondary: 'I thought our guys played maybe our most complete game'

Oregon's defensive backfield has taken some hits along the way, beginning with an opening-game rout by No. 1 Georgia, losing 49-3. After losing their top two cornerbacks to the transfer portal and NFL, Oregon replenished their group by converting Trikweze Bridges back to corner and adding Christian Gonzalez through the transfer portal. The results have been mixed, but the Ducks' secondary is beginning to turn a page over the last few games.
247Sports

Matt Rhule's potential fits are Auburn, Texas A&M, Louisville if coach returns to college football: analysts

The Carolina Panthers firing Matt Rhule this week means one of college football's most successful coaches is back on the market, which leads most to believe the former Temple and Baylor coach could have his pick of various Power Five jobs this coaching cycle. Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin are already open, but 247Sports national recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins believe not-yet-open Auburn, Louisville and Texas A&M would be more attractive, higher-profile choices for Rhule if those programs make a move.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Questions Podcast: Where does Kansas State sit heading into its bye week?

The Powercat Questions Podcast is back with the first of two editions this week, addressing Kansas State's off week, the Wildcats' injury situation, the forecast for the Big 12 race, and there's even a little basketball talk to wrap up the first half of this podcast. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Dan Lanning has seen growth from Ty Thompson this season

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Thompson has received an uptick in playing time this season over last. At the midway point of the regular season, he's already entered more games and thrown more passes than in all of the 2021 season. Thompson's play has been up and down. He's completed 10-of-18...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Mack Brown Midweek UNC News & Notes: Duke Rivalry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has a chance to pick up a rivalry victory, collect its fourth straight win on the road, and further solidify its standing atop the ACC’s Coastal Division in three days, when the Tar Heels visit Duke. UNC coach Mack Brown met with...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
