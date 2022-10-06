(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:20 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is at 141.6000, 1.77% up since the last session’s close. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.179% up from its trailing 14 days low of $138.58 and 1.673% down from its trailing 14 days high of $144.01.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO