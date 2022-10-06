Read full article on original website
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:20 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is at 141.6000, 1.77% up since the last session’s close. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.179% up from its trailing 14 days low of $138.58 and 1.673% down from its trailing 14 days high of $144.01.
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1373, 1.74% up since the last session’s close. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.441% up from its trailing 14 days low of $1.11 and 1.379% down from its trailing 14 days high of $1.15.
Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 08:50 EST on Monday, 10 October, Corn (ZC) is at $691.00 and 3.75% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 26897, 71.91% below its average volume of 95766.25. Corn Range. Concerning...
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Bearish By 9% Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) dropped 9.51% to $3.01 at 16:13 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.91% to $10,555.69, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
EUR/GBP Is 1% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:07 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is at 0.8788, 1.73% down since the last session’s close. Regarding EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.408% up from its trailing 14 days low of $0.87 and 2.399% down from its trailing 14 days high of $0.90.
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 17,270.62, 2.65% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.52% down from...
Copper Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) is currently on bullish momentum. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 9 October, Copper (HG) is at $3.41 and 3.54% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 11103, 99.99% below its average volume of 17597251679. Copper Range. Regarding...
Palladium Futures Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:05 EST on Sunday, 9 October, Palladium (PA) is at $2,181.50 and 6.99% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 14, 99.99% below its average volume of 6447172771.35. Palladium Range. About...
