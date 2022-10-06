ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:20 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is at 141.6000, 1.77% up since the last session’s close. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.179% up from its trailing 14 days low of $138.58 and 1.673% down from its trailing 14 days high of $144.01.
CURRENCIES
via.news

GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is currently on bullish momentum. At 14:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is at 1.1373, 1.74% up since the last session’s close. Regarding GBP/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.441% up from its trailing 14 days low of $1.11 and 1.379% down from its trailing 14 days high of $1.15.
MARKETS
via.news

Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 08:50 EST on Monday, 10 October, Corn (ZC) is at $691.00 and 3.75% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 26897, 71.91% below its average volume of 95766.25. Corn Range. Concerning...
INDUSTRY
via.news

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Bearish By 9% Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) dropped 9.51% to $3.01 at 16:13 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.91% to $10,555.69, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Nasdaq Composite#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nasdaq 100 Is 823101716#Dailyforex
via.news

EUR/GBP Is 1% Down In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:07 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is at 0.8788, 1.73% down since the last session’s close. Regarding EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.408% up from its trailing 14 days low of $0.87 and 2.399% down from its trailing 14 days high of $0.90.
MARKETS
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 23:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is at 17,270.62, 2.65% down since the last session’s close. HANG SENG INDEX Range. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.52% down from...
STOCKS
via.news

Copper Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) is currently on bullish momentum. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 9 October, Copper (HG) is at $3.41 and 3.54% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 11103, 99.99% below its average volume of 17597251679. Copper Range. Regarding...
MARKETS
via.news

Palladium Futures Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:05 EST on Sunday, 9 October, Palladium (PA) is at $2,181.50 and 6.99% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 14, 99.99% below its average volume of 6447172771.35. Palladium Range. About...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Drops By 4% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bearish momentum. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,648.80, 4.86% down since the last session’s close. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. When you buy an investment,...
STOCKS
via.news

Twitter Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) jumped by a staggering 15.31% in 7 days from $42.65 to $49.18 at 20:49 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.05% to $13,798.26, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Twitter’s...
STOCKS
via.news

CBOE Is 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, CBOE (VIX) is at 32.45, 3.48% up since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.6% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $29.88 and 1.34% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $32.02.
STOCKS
via.news

Apache Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Apache (NASDAQ: APA) rose by a staggering 28.14% in 14 days from $32.12 to $41.16 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.7% to $10,577.52, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Apache’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Bio-Rad Stock Bearish By 8% Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bio-Rad (NYSE: BIO) dropped 8.17% to $393.86 at 16:08 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.65% to $13,708.69, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Marathon Stock Went Down By Over 15% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 15.81% in 7 days from $12.78 to $10.76 at 16:46 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.04% to $10,542.10, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Marathon’s last close...
STOCKS
via.news

Nikkei 225 Over 5% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) is currently on bearish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is at 26,601.73, 5.72% down since the last session’s close. Why is Nikkei 225 Index Going Down?. The Japanese stock market is very sensitive to world events and...
STOCKS
via.news

Novavax Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.17% Rise On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Novavax jumping 9.17% to $17.80 on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 1.04% to $10,542.10, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
STOCKS
via.news

V.F. Corporation Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) slid by a staggering 31.03% in 30 days from $41.09 to $28.34 at 23:22 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.76% to $13,693.57, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
STOCKS
via.news

Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF), Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), Exxon Mobil (XOM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
STOCKS
via.news

Equity Lifestyle Properties And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Getty Realty Corporation (GTY), Rio Tinto (RIO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy