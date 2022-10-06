Read full article on original website
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:20 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is at 141.6000, 1.77% up since the last session’s close. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.179% up from its trailing 14 days low of $138.58 and 1.673% down from its trailing 14 days high of $144.01.
Novavax Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.17% Rise On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Novavax jumping 9.17% to $17.80 on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 1.04% to $10,542.10, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
Transocean Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Jump In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) jumped by a staggering 29.29% in 14 days from $2.39 to $3.09 at 20:49 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.05% to $13,798.26, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. Transocean’s...
Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 08:50 EST on Monday, 10 October, Corn (ZC) is at $691.00 and 3.75% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 26897, 71.91% below its average volume of 95766.25. Corn Range. Concerning...
EUR/GBP Is 1% Down In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is currently on bearish momentum. At 14:07 EST on Sunday, 9 October, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is at 0.8788, 1.73% down since the last session’s close. Regarding EUR/GBP’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.408% up from its trailing 14 days low of $0.87 and 2.399% down from its trailing 14 days high of $0.90.
IBOVESPA Bullish By 6% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is at 116,345.88, 6.63% up since the last session’s close. IBOVESPA Range. Regarding IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.51% up from its trailing 14 days low of $106,244.00 and...
Targa Resources And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Targa Resources (TRGP), James Hardie Industries plc (JHX), Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
BayCom Corp And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – BayCom Corp (BCML), National Bankshares (NKSH), Accenture (ACN) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Nikkei 225 Over 5% Down In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) is currently on bearish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is at 26,601.73, 5.72% down since the last session’s close. Why is Nikkei 225 Index Going Down?. The Japanese stock market is very sensitive to world events and...
CBOE Is 3% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, CBOE (VIX) is at 32.45, 3.48% up since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 8.6% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $29.88 and 1.34% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $32.02.
FTSE 100 Falls By 7% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – FTSE 100 (FTSE) is currently on bearish momentum. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 10 October, FTSE 100 (FTSE) is at 6,949.63, 7% down since the last session’s close. Regarding FTSE 100’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.38% up from its 52-week low and 9.6% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Drops By 4% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bearish momentum. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 9 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,648.80, 4.86% down since the last session’s close. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. When you buy an investment,...
Palladium Futures Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:05 EST on Sunday, 9 October, Palladium (PA) is at $2,181.50 and 6.99% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 14, 99.99% below its average volume of 6447172771.35. Palladium Range. About...
Companhia Paranaense de Energia And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP), Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK), Advance Auto Parts (AAP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t...
TeklaLife Sciences Investors, Medalist Diversified REIT, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – TeklaLife Sciences Investors (HQL), Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR), Lumen Technologies (LUMN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 TeklaLife Sciences Investors (HQL) 13.70 -2.21% 10.64% 2022-09-30 07:12:05. 2 Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) 0.81 -2.55%...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, TherapeuticsMD Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and TherapeuticsMD‘s pre-market value is already 4.98% up. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $6.22, 84.83% below its 52-week high of $41.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) sliding 2.05% to $6.22. NASDAQ fell 1.04% to $10,542.10,...
Apache Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Apache (NASDAQ: APA) rose by a staggering 28.14% in 14 days from $32.12 to $41.16 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.7% to $10,577.52, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Apache’s...
ProLogis Already 7% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and ProLogis‘s pre-market value is already 7.6% up. ProLogis’s last close was $100.36, 42.5% below its 52-week high of $174.54. The last session, NYSE finished with ProLogis (PLD) dropping 1.53% to $100.36. NYSE dropped 2.05% to $13,798.26,...
Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund, Allianceberstein Holding L.P. Units, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP), Allianceberstein Holding L.P. Units (AB), Avista Corporation (AVA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) 6.44 0.94% 12.86% 2022-10-01 19:42:05.
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Drops 9% So Far On Monday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) dropped 9.25% to $5.55 at 13:29 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,454.50, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
