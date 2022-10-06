ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Italian Heritage Parade takes over Shrewsbury Street Sunday afternoon

Worcester, Mass. - On Sunday, everyone on Shrewsbury Street was Italian, as a parade celebrated the heritage of Worcester's Italian population. The parade, which was formerly known as the Columbus Day parade, hadn't happened since October 2018. Organizers decided not to continue with the parade as it was. On Sunday,...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Housing Authority to launch free meal delivery service for residents

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Housing Authority is launching a new program to deliver free meals to its residents. The goal of the 'Food Matters' delivery service is to reduce food insecurity among WHA residents. They'll deliver 12 shelf stable meals per month to more than 100 residents. The meals will be culturally diverse and can be heated and eaten as needed.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy