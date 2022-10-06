Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
January 6 defendants are asking to be sent to Guantanamo Bay rather than continue enduring 'diabolical' DC jail conditions
The group of 34 inmates in a Friday letter complained about inadequate meals, limited attorney access, and guards sporting "Democrat" attire.
A Christian pastor from Ohio was arrested over Capitol riot charges after telling congregants they needed to give the government 'reason to fear us,' prosecutors say
William Dunfee, who the FBI said preached about January 6 before and after the riot, was accused of pushing a metal barrier into US Capitol Police.
Lawyer pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol riot after he was identified through TikTok videos
66-year-old David Johnston from Summerville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to his role in the Capitol riot and was charged alongside his neighbor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Secret recording played at trial shows Oath Keepers allegedly planning for violence in DC
Federal prosecutors played audio recording in court on Tuesday of an alleged November 2020 Oath Keepers planning meeting that discussed plans to bring weapons to Washington, DC, and prepare to "fight" on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case
A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
Jan. 6 detainees say a D.C. jail is so awful that they'd like a transfer to Guantanamo
A letter signed by 34 people held on charges related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol complains of inhumane conditions behind bars, including mold, abusive guards, bad food and filthy laundry.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
The FBI did the right thing suspending an agent. These Trump-loving congressmen did not.
A self-styled FBI whistleblower effectively blew the whistle on himself and other FBI agents who like him are responsible for investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, but are sympathetic to the suspects they are ordered to investigate and arrest. As many as 14 FBI employees have...
WTOP
Secret Service officers won’t face charges in shooting death at ambassador’s DC home
No charges will be filed against two Secret Service officers who shot and killed a suspected intruder outside the Peruvian ambassador’s home in D.C. last spring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. It happened April 20 outside the ambassador’s residence on Garrison Street, Northwest. Shortly before 8...
Ex-Cop Michael Fanone Reveals What He Yelled As Capitol Rioters Beat Him
The former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer suffered a heart attack after he was repeatedly assaulted that day.
No charges for Secret Service agents who shot DC teenager
No charges will be brought against two secret service agents who killed a DC teenager outside the Peruvian ambassador's home in April.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspected White Supremacist Involved In Brutal Ax Attack On Black Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Racist Hate Crime
Robert Lashley, who pleaded guilty to brutally beating a Black man because of his race in an attack that involved an ax, faces 10 years in prison. The post Suspected White Supremacist Involved In Brutal Ax Attack On Black Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Racist Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
Oath Keepers leader was in touch with US Secret Service in late 2020, former Oath Keeper testifies
A former North Carolina leader of the Oath Keepers testified Thursday that he believed Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the organization, was in touch with a Secret Service agent in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Greg Abbott buses more immigrants to Kamala Harris's DC home
Another bus dropped off immigrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris's home in Washington this week, part of an effort by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to give the Biden administration a small glimpse into the impact of mass immigrant releases in border communities. Approximately 50 people exited a bus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
Jan. 6 suspects in a D.C. jail think Guantanamo would be better. I’ve got news for them.
When I saw that 34 Jan. 6 defendants signed a handwritten letter asking to be transferred from a Washington, D.C., jail to the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, I raised an eyebrow like everyone else. The letter was submitted in court Friday and started trending on Twitter on Monday.
Capitol rioter accused of bringing the stun gun that was used on cop Michael Fanone was given one of the harshest sentences yet
Kyle Young, accused of providing another rioter with a stun gun that was used on Officer Michael Fanone, apologized as his sentence was handed down.
Secret Service agents’ request to view communications on seized phones rejected: report
The Secret Service’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Program rejected agents’ requests to obtain a record of the communications found on their personal phones last week. A letter sent on Wednesday viewed by NBC News informed the agents that their requests had been denied. “The agency has determined...
Comments / 0