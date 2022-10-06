ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
North Carolina State
Law & Crime

‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Service#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Defense Attorneys#Emergency Services#Protest#The Oath Keepers
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Greg Abbott buses more immigrants to Kamala Harris's DC home

Another bus dropped off immigrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris's home in Washington this week, part of an effort by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to give the Biden administration a small glimpse into the impact of mass immigrant releases in border communities. Approximately 50 people exited a bus...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy