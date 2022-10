BOULDER, Colo. — Off a dirt road in Boulder, Colorado, among a hodgepodge of buildings, a crowd gathered to see [Uncanny Times,] the 25th-anniversary art exhibition of the collective Artnauts last September. The expansive show and grounds felt cramped with what seemed like every local artist, critic, and curator present. They all came for the rare glimpse of a group that almost exclusively exhibits together in areas of conflict outside the United States. The collective’s founder, George Rivera, has set the ambitious exhibition calendar even before the group had a name, presenting internationally up to four times a year. Despite battling cancer, Rivera recently traveled to Sarajevo to curate a show and will journey to Columbia in November.

