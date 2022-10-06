ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Corrections officer accused of DWI, leaving scene

By Anya Tucker
 4 days ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man, who is also a New York State Corrections officer, is facing a DWI charge after police say he attempted to flee an accident scene.

According to documents filed in Guilderland Town Court, 48-year-old Jeffrey Belli is facing charges of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, and misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated for a crash that occurred around 3:30pm on September 17th on Carmen Road.

The documents read that Belli allegedly attempted to leave the scene but was stopped near Fort Hunter Road by the operator of the vehicle he allegedly struck. News10 contacted the New York State Department of Corrections which confirmed that Belli has worked at the Greene Correctional Facility since 2000. His salary is $80,000. The Department of Corrections sent News10 this statement regarding Belli: “For misdemeanor offenses, the Department conducts an investigation to determine appropriate action, including discipline and up to termination if warranted based on the circumstances.”

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, Belli does not have any prior DWI/DUI convictions on his record, and he had a full and valid license at the time of the crash. Belli’s attorney told News10 he could not comment on an open case.

Harry W
4d ago

What they are saying is he's gonna keep his job, license, car and get a slap on the wrist. You or I would go to prison.

