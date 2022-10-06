In the gifted program at one of Chicago’s top public schools, Kelly Waldhoff’s son was doing well. But, she says, he wasn’t thriving. “The school had nice facilities and there was nothing bad, but for him, what we noticed was he would benefit from a more dynamic school environment — one that offered different types of learning spaces and more opportunities to get outside during the day,” she explains.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO