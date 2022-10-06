Seen any good shows lately? I find myself asking this question to anyone who will listen in an attempt to narrow down the sheer number of exhibitions on view at any given time in New York. And with new art spaces cropping up all over the city, the task of deciding what’s really worth two or three subway transfers isn’t about to get any easier. Below, we rounded up seven art galleries and nonprofits — all in Manhattan, with other boroughs to come soon! — that opened in the last year or so, rising from the ashes after the pandemic brought the art world to a screeching halt. From cyborgs to felt reliefs to a contemporary art gallery in a historic East Village punk-rock nightclub, these new kids on the block have something for everyone.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO