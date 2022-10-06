Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
HANO agrees to 'extensive' retrofit of apartments for people with disabilities; cost unknown
Under pressure from the federal government, the Housing Authority of New Orleans and private developers have agreed to an "extensive" retrofit of apartments at eight properties to make them more accessible for people with disabilities. Even though seven of the properties were built after Hurricane Katrina with federal funds, the...
Despite opposition, plans for new phase of D.R. Horton subdivision near Slidell move forward
With at least one member noting concern about a lawsuit, the St. Tammany Parish Council has overturned the parish Planning and Zoning Commission's denial of a controversial development of 215 new single-family houses on 58 acres in the Bonterra subdivision near Slidell. The council's unanimous vote Thursday came despite strong...
St. Helena superintendent: Accountability proposal would hurt small, rural school districts
St. Helena Parish School District — like so many small, rural, low-socioeconomic and majority African American districts — faces real and tangible barriers compared to more affluent districts. Even with constant flux in accountability standards over the years, districts like ours have made noticeable progress. That progress is likely to be erased if the Louisiana Department of Education's proposed accountability reforms are implemented.
