Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Panthers' Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No....
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 6: 1 tweet that summarizes each team so far
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. This week, we identify one tweet that sums up every team's season after five games. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) 3. Buffalo Bills (4-1) 4. Dallas Cowboys (4-1) 5. San Francisco 49ers (3-2)
theScore
MNF best bets: Another Chiefs' blowout under the prime-time lights?
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday boosted the accounts or left little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting. There will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
What Jonathan Allen said about Ron Rivera's 'quarterback' remark
Ron Rivera singled out the quarterback position when asked why the Commanders’ rebuild has moved slower than other teams in the NFC East. Jonathan Allen responded to that remark on “The Sports Junkies.”
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Browns trade for Falcons' Deion Jones
The Atlanta Falcons traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday. Cleveland acquired Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round selection. Jones will earn about $1.39 million for the rest of this season after restructuring his deal earlier this year,...
theScore
NFL Week 5 player props: Quarterbacks who may not measure up
The irony isn't lost on me. On a week when we bet on the supposedly reliable, our card started with Alvin Kamara's surprise scratch. While that bet was voided, maybe it threw off the vibes as a rough 3-6-1 week knocked our overall record down to 20-19-1 for our ten favorite player props Sunday. The good news is you won't miss out on the run we usually go on here.
theScore
Bridgewater lands in concussion protocol in loss to Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not finish Sunday's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets after landing in concussion protocol in the first half. Bridgewater passed concussion testing but was ruled out under the updated protocols after a spotter saw the quarterback stumble, head coach Mike McDaniel said postgame, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He was also evaluated for an elbow injury.
theScore
Panthers' Tepper: 'Loss of intensity' a factor in Rhule firing
Hours after firing head coach Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper explained his rationale Monday. Tepper said he had multiple reasons for making the change but ultimately felt it was the right time after the team's 37-15 home defeat by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. "There might have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Kansas' Jalon Daniels ruled out after apparent shoulder injury vs. TCU
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels went to the locker room with an apparent shoulder injury late in the second quarter of Saturday's game against TCU. He was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game. The junior passer appeared to favor his throwing shoulder after TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge landed...
theScore
Raiders' Adams pushes game-day staffer to ground after MNF loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a game-day staffer to the ground on his way to the locker room following the team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams apologized for the incident when speaking to reporters postgame. "That was just frustration mixed with...
theScore
Raiders' Waller suffers hamstring injury in MNF loss
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury in Monday night's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Waller, who was on the sideline in street clothes to begin the second half, exited in the first quarter. The tight end departed without recording a reception or...
theScore
Report: Panthers' Mayfield to miss multiple weeks due to high ankle sprain
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to miss "at least a couple of weeks" after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mayfield is getting further tests and additional opinions to determine his exact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Fans blast NFL after another controversial roughing-the-passer call on MNF
The NFL officially has a roughing-the-passer problem. Chris Jones made an excellent strip-sack of Derek Carr late in the second quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, even recovering the ball as he brought the quarterback down. But for the second time...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 5 Rankings (Sunday Update)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 5.
theScore
Report: Ravens' Stanley expected back for SNF after year-long absence
Ronnie Stanley's finally back. The Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle is expected to be active for Sunday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Stanley, a former first-team All-Pro, hasn't played since September 2021 due to an ankle injury. He underwent season-ending ankle...
theScore
Chiefs storm back from 17-point deficit to beat Raiders in MNF thriller
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. One call in particular...
theScore
Report: Knee surgery will delay T.J. Watt's return
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that is expected to delay his return by at least a week or two, sources told Brooke Pryor and Adam Schefter of ESPN. Watt reportedly had the procedure to clean up a lingering preseason injury. The reigning Defensive Player of...
theScore
Seahawks' Penny out for season with broken fibula
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured fibula in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, head coach Pete Carroll announced Monday, according to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Penny, who also has a high ankle sprain, will...
theScore
Coyotes claim Valimaki, Ingram off waivers
The NHL's waiver frenzy has resulted in two new players for the Arizona Coyotes. The club claimed defenseman Juuso Valimaki from the Calgary Flames on Sunday, and goaltender Connor Ingram from the Nashville Predators on Monday. Valimaki was chosen 16th overall by the Flames at the 2017 NHL Draft, but...
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 6
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
Comments / 0