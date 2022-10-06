Read full article on original website
Related
The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month
You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
Social Security: Use This IRS Form To Have Federal Income Tax Withheld
When you apply for Social Security benefits, you can request to have federal income taxes withheld from your payments. However, if you're already receiving benefits or want to make changes, the Social...
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
IRS Missed Sending Child Tax Credit Payments to 4.1 Million Eligible Taxpayers
A report by an IRS watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), recently found that the agency correctly sent 98% of Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments to qualified recipients as of December 2021. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Inflation Relief Checks: When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall
Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
IRS set to send out $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers
The Internal Revenue Service will send refunds to taxpayers who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, filed certain 2019 and 2020 tax returns late. According to the IRS, the penalty that is being refunded is typically assessed for those who have not filed their return and have not requested an extension. The penalty is set at a rate of 5% per month, up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed late.
AOL Corp
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security. A $1 million dollar portfolio in a 401(k) plan or traditional...
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
RELATED PEOPLE
Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?
Although to some degree it might seem as if billionaires and millionaires in the U.S. shouldn't be collecting Social Security, the truth is there is no law against it, and mathematically it makes...
Stimulus Relief Checks: Who’s Getting More Money This Fall?
Gas prices and inflation as a whole have come down somewhat in recent weeks. However, prices are still much higher than they were a year ago, and that is leaving Americans feeling short-changed. Save...
2023 Tax Updates: What Changes Can You Expect in the New Year?
Every year brings something new to U.S income taxes, and 2023 will be no different. Typically, federal income tax brackets and standard deduction amounts are among the items adjusted annually for...
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
Late US Tax Filers Face Renewed Penalties After Covid Reprieve
Millions of Americans are racing to file their 2021 federal taxes before time runs out. The 19 million taxpayers who requested an extension on the April deadline have until Oct. 17 — because Oct. 15 falls on a Saturday — to submit their documents, leading to a mad dash for tax professionals and accountants as the due date approaches.
KHQ Right Now
IRS makes child tax credit payment errors
The IRS made some errors when it comes to child tax credit payments. The IRS sent more than $1 billion in child tax credit to millions of taxpayers who should not have received them.
Regulate, tax, borrow and spend policies damage America
Over the past two years, the battle of ideas in public policy has widened in scope, intensified in fury, and escalated in consequence in our daily lives. The fight rages at all levels of government and all corners of society. It is a battle between two competing visions of the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Six Best Ways to Give to Charity (And Cut Your Tax Bill)
Giving your money to charity doesn’t have to be a totally selfless act. It can also be a way to keep the tax collector’s hands out of your pocket or away from your heirs.
4 Steps for Managing Income Withdrawals in Retirement
How Roth IRA conversions can help you minimize your taxes in retirement, extending the life of your savings.
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
Child Tax Credit: Unclaimed Payment Worth $3,600; Check How and When To Claim It
Last year, a more generous Kid Tax Credit awarded qualified parents up to $3,600 per child. There is some good news for families that missed part or all of those payments: it is not too late to make a claim.
Comments / 0