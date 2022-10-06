‘Scream,’ ‘Walking Dead’ and ‘Lost Boys’ stars scheduled for Creep I.E. horror convention

Read full article on original website
msn.com
Eileen Ryan, actress from 'Twilight Zone,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and Sean Penn's mother, dies at 94
Eileen Ryan, an actress and the mother of actors Sean and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, has died. She was 94. Ryan's representative Mara Buxbaum confirmed the news in a press release Monday. Ryan's death comes a week before what would have been her 95th birthday on Oct. 16....
msn.com
William Shatner filled with 'overwhelming sadness' after trip to space
Maybe going to space on a billionaire's rocket isn't all it's meant to be, as actor and "Star Trek" star William Shatner shared in his new book that he was filled with "overwhelming sadness" after going into space. On Oct. 13, 2021, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to leave...
People Are Calling "House Of The Dragon" Fans "Hypocrites" For Hating Alicent
This one goes alllllll the way back to Game of Thrones Season 1.
‘Dune: Part Two’ to Debut Two Weeks Earlier in November 2023
“Dune: Part Two” is coming to theaters sooner than expected. It was revealed on Tuesday that the highly-anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023, instead of Nov. 17, 2023. “Dune” has taken the previous spot of Marvel’s “Blade,” which was delayed on Tuesday to Sept. 6, 2024. Villeneuve returns to direct “Dune: Part Two,” with its star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux. Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth penned...
msn.com
Captain's log: William Shatner experienced 'strongest feelings of grief' from space trip
For William Shatner, one of the biggest feelings he felt during his trip to space last year was grief. The 91-year-old actor, famous for playing Capt. James Kirk in Star Trek, reflected on his actual space journey in a book titled Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, which was released on Tuesday. Once he and his other crew members made it out into space, Shatner described the view of space as a "cold, dark, black emptiness," unlike the mystery and majestic view he was expecting to see, according to Variety.
msn.com
Jessica Simpson's memoir Open Book to be turned into series
Jessica Simpson's bestselling memoir Open Book is headed to small screens. The book is being turned into a Freevee series starring John Stamos, 59, and Katelyn Tarver, 32, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tarver will play pop star Sadie Sparrow while Stamos stars opposite as the singer-songwriter she develops a...
msn.com
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
