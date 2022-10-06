Kerr on Jordan Poole's 'bad attitude': Jordan has been fantastic, it's sad to see misinformation out there

CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr won’t comment on the Green/Poole situation beyond Bob Myers’ comments. He did want to set the record straight regarding reports of Jordan Poole having a bad attitude. “Jordan has been fantastic in camp… It’s sad to see misinformation out there.”

Source: Twitter @CjHolmes22

Yes, the Green-Poole incident is a big deal. Here’s why: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:53 PM

New Warriors All-82 podcast with @Sam Amick

Sorting through the aftermath of the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole altercation

This was Jordan Poole this afternoon, going through some drills after practice. Bob, Steve, and Steph all emphasized that Poole’s attitude hasn’t changed regarding his contract situation and that he’s been great through camp. pic.twitter.com/DZ4JAjsaGa – 6:56 PM

ESPN story on Draymond Green’s apology to the Warriors following Wednesday’s altercation with Jordan Poole:

nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… – 6:17 PM

Stephen Curry on the build-up to the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green:

“It was nothing out of the ordinary until it wasn’t.” – 5:32 PM

Steph Curry also doesn’t believe the Draymond-Poole incident stemmed from upcoming contract extension talks – 5:32 PM

Steph Curry said he doesn’t believe the looming contract extension talks sparked the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole situation: “From what I feel and from what has been said: No.” – 5:30 PM

Steph Curry says the scuffle between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was unfortunate and could’ve been avoided, but the vibes at practice today were great and the team is focused on basketball.

He also dismissed reports of Poole’s behavior having a negative impact on the team. – 5:21 PM

Steph Curry said Jordan Poole has been great. “There was nothing that warranted the situation yesterday.”

He said he hates that questions about Poole’s attitude surfaced in the aftermath of the altercation. “It’s not fair to JP.” – 5:20 PM

Steph Curry on Jordan Poole having an attitude: “It’s absolute BS.” – 5:19 PM

Steph Curry called it “absolute BS” that Jordan Poole has had a bad attitude at camp. – 5:19 PM

Steph Curry called the Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation “an unfortunate situation,” but described the practice vibe as “great.” Steph: “A lot of trust in the fabric of our team.” – 5:19 PM

“It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”

Warriors mum on Draymond Green’s discipline; Jordan Poole scuffle not over contracts, GM says

https://t.co/VonAZ99xZH pic.twitter.com/vk9haAGdQl – 5:08 PM

The All The Smoke crew in the building. Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson recorded an episode with Bob Myers earlier. Now they are chopping it up with Poole pic.twitter.com/GKEdmi9RIe – 5:01 PM

Jordan Poole getting buckets regardless pic.twitter.com/FEbdGHx966 – 4:59 PM

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole reportedly having an attitude this preseason: “Nothing could be further from the truth. Jordan has been fantastic.” – 4:57 PM

Kerr made a point to praise Jordan Poole: “Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp. Someone put it out there that Jordan had an attitude at camp. Nothing could be further from the truth. He’s been fantastic.” – 4:52 PM

Steve Kerr won’t comment on the Green/Poole situation beyond Bob Myers’ comments. He did want to set the record straight regarding reports of Jordan Poole having a bad attitude. “Jordan has been fantastic in camp… It’s sad to see misinformation out there.” – 4:40 PM

Coach Steve Kerr said the report indicating Jordan Poole had an attitude at camp was wrong. “Nothing could be further from the truth, he’s been fantastic.” – 4:39 PM

Steve Kerr rejects claims that Jordan Poole has been problematic during training camp. – 4:38 PM

Warriors coach Steve Kerr: “Anytime something happens, we try to handle things internally. It’s difficult to keep everything in-house, obviously.” Defers further comment on Green/Poole incident to GM Bob Myers. Kerr described Jordan Poole as “fantastic in camp.” – 4:38 PM

Warriors GM Myers confirms Draymond-Poole altercation, Green apology and discipline mercurynews.com/2022/10/06/war… – 4:35 PM

Bob Myers said he was told the dialogue before the Draymond/Poole altercation was “not anything more than the normal bickering in a scrimmage.” – 4:30 PM

Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM

Bob Myers on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM

Green apologized to the coaches and team — Jordan Poole was in attendance — and then went home.

“Space is good,” Myers said. Myers deferred to Steve Kerr when asked if Green will practice tomorrow. Kerr will speak momentarily. – 4:25 PM

Here’s Bob Myers opening his news conference addressing the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green practice altercation. pic.twitter.com/w5FVoyqV3I – 4:20 PM

Bob Myers said he’s having “ongoing” talks with Jordan Poole’s reps about a contract extension. Myers insisted the Draymond-Poole altercation won’t affect contract extension talks with either players – 4:19 PM

Myers said the Warriors have been in contact with Jordan Poole’s representatives and negotiations are ongoing. – 4:19 PM

Warriors GM Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole incident: “This group has been together a long time, which means you’ve been through a lot. It helps to have the same people in the room. There are a lot of real relationships on this team that can withstand adversity.” – 4:18 PM

Bob Myers on the Draymond Green / Jordan Poole situation: “Everyone is fine. Jordan practiced today, Draymond Green didn’t. It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”

Green’s suspension will be handled internally. – 4:17 PM

Here is Bob Myers full opening statement on the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole situation pic.twitter.com/i5vQZstibJ – 4:17 PM

Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Jordan Poole practiced today and that Draymond Green did not. – 4:16 PM

Bob Myers said he didn’t think the incident between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green stemmed from looming contact extensions. – 4:16 PM

Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Draymond Green apologized to the team today, but didn’t practice. Poole did practice and is fine, Myers said. Green’s punishment will be handled internally. – 4:16 PM

Bob Myers said Draymond Green apologized to the team today for the altercation with Jordan Poole. Poole was there. He practiced. Draymond didn’t practice. Myers said Warriors want to keep punishment internal. – 4:15 PM

Warriors disciplinary action re Draymond landing a blow on teammate Jordan Poole: Will be handled ‘internally,’ per President/GM. JP practiced today, Draymond did not. – 4:15 PM

Bob Myers on how the Green / Poole situation was reported: “I don’t think this was related to who’s getting paid and who isn’t.” – 4:15 PM

Warriors GM Bob Myers said he doesn’t sense the incident between Green and Poole stemmed from any tension with possible contract extensions looming – 4:15 PM

Bob Myers on the altercation between Draymond and Poole. “Everybody is fine.” Poole practiced today. Draymond apologized in front of the team but didn’t practice. – 4:14 PM

Bob Myers: “Jordan (Poole) practiced today. Draymond (Green) didn’t.” – 4:14 PM

Warriors GM Bob Myers confirmed that Draymond Green apologized to the team this morning for his altercation with Jordan Poole, including with Poole being present. Myers said that any punishment “will be handled internally.” – 4:14 PM

Following reports of an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice, Andre Iguodala took to Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/and… – 4:01 PM

Latest @BleacherReport What if Warriors Had to Choose Between Draymond or Poole? Insiders Give Us Their Take bleacherreport.com/articles/10051… – 1:34 PM

I wrote about the Draymond-Poole dynamic back in April. The two have historically been close. Draymond made sure his locker was next to JP’s during JP’s rookie year. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:28 PM

This Is How Much I’m Worried About The Reported Physical Altercation Between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on Good Morning It’s Basketball ziller.substack.com/p/this-is-how-… – 8:34 AM

Golden State Warriors dealing with a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole #NBA

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Dan Favale @danfavale

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:20 PM

Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:20 PM

Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down. – 10:06 PM

Draymond Green could reportedly be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 9:55 PM

Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after altercation with Jordan Poole: report mercurynews.com/2022/10/05/war… – 9:46 PM

Draymond Green, four-time NBA champion, has made $131 million so far in his career. Poole likely wants right around there, or little more, just for his four-year extension. – 9:43 PM

“When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said.” -Per @Shams Charania @Anthony Slater @TheAthletic … YIKES a fight at a preseason practice, what do you think #dubnation ? – 9:40 PM

Draymond Green will make $27.5 million in 2023-24 if he opts in. First year of Jordan Poole’s contract (same year) will likely start around $28 million or so. – 9:32 PM

In first year of Jordan Poole’s extension (2023-24), he’ll likely make more money than Draymond Green ever did in a single season. – 9:30 PM

Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after practice altercation with Jordan Poole

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 – 9:24 PM

“Poole and Green are known to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed.”

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Draymond: pic.twitter.com/KzobbARO1s – 9:02 PM

Found this old Jordan Poole video in my phone from the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/PSkfzZy7oO – 6:53 PM

A snippet from my conversation with Donte DiVincenzo:

His bragging rights over Jordan Poole and his developing relationship with Andre Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/JFwkgNXMY5 – 6:23 PM

“There was a specific tweet that was put out yesterday insinuating that [Poole’s] attitude or something has changed … it’s absolute BS,” Curry said to reporters. “Andre [Iguodala] addressed it yesterday with his tweet, and we can kind of leave it at that. [Poole] has been great, there’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday, to make that clear. But it’s also something that, I feel like, will not derail our season and what we’re trying to do.” -via Sports Illustrated / October 6, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr mostly declined to get into specifics but made sure to add: “The only thing I will say is Jordan (Poole’s attitude) has been fantastic throughout camp.” pic.twitter.com/p5HvR0scrB -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 6, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr asked how easily he was able to get over the Michael Jordan punch back in the day: “We had a documentary about that. Just watch the Last Dance.” @Marcus Thompson: “Good duck” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 6, 2022