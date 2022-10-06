ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson won't play Sunday's preseason game vs. Lakers

 4 days ago
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson didn’t scrimmage today and won’t play in Sunday’s preseason game against the Lakers. Warriors’ training staff still cautiously easing him back into game action.

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson will miss Sunday’s preseason game against the Lakers at Chase Center as the Golden State Warriors ’ training staff continues to cautiously ease him back into action

https://t.co/Ew8MuRO6FQ pic.twitter.com/SMFxr2Xy7v6:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0repWf_0iP6jAsI00

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Klay Thompson, as anticipated, will not play preseason game Sunday vs Lakers. – 4:43 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

As expected, Klay Thompson didn’t participate in today’s scrimmage and won’t play at Sunday’s preseason game. – 4:42 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson did not scrimmage today, and will not be available for Sunday’s preseason game, per Kerr. – 4:42 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Per Kerr, Klay will not play Sunday, because he did not scrimmage today. – 4:41 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson didn’t scrimmage today and won’t play in Sunday’s preseason game against the Lakers. Warriors’ training staff still cautiously easing him back into game action. – 4:41 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson won’t play in their exhibition on Sunday against the Lakers – 4:40 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Klay Thompson did not scrimmage today. – 4:39 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Hopping on @kron4news at 8:47 with the latest details on Draymond Green & Jordan Poole and the latest on Klay Thompson’s status for opening night. – 11:45 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Here are Steve Kerr’s full comments on Klay Thompson being ready to go for the season opener on October 18th: pic.twitter.com/A48ld1sz9i7:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQwRD_0iP6jAsI00

Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson took part in the live action portion of practice today, which Kerr described as a step below a scrimmage. They will scrimmage tomorrow, which Thompson’s status is “unlikely” for. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / October 5, 2022

Kendra Andrews: Kerr says that heading into training camp, the plan wasn’t for Thompson so be held out of certain activities and preseason games. That was determined a few days in. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / October 5, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s readiness for opener: “We’re 13 days away. My guess is he will be ready. But it’s not something we can say yes or no on.” Warriors want him to play in one of the next three preseason games. Unlikely on Sunday. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 5, 2022

