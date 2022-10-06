Klay Thompson won't play Sunday's preseason game vs. Lakers

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson didn’t scrimmage today and won’t play in Sunday’s preseason game against the Lakers. Warriors’ training staff still cautiously easing him back into game action.

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Here are Steve Kerr’s full comments on Klay Thompson being ready to go for the season opener on October 18th: pic.twitter.com/A48ld1sz9i – 7:25 PM

Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson took part in the live action portion of practice today, which Kerr described as a step below a scrimmage. They will scrimmage tomorrow, which Thompson’s status is “unlikely” for. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / October 5, 2022

Kendra Andrews: Kerr says that heading into training camp, the plan wasn’t for Thompson so be held out of certain activities and preseason games. That was determined a few days in. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / October 5, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s readiness for opener: “We’re 13 days away. My guess is he will be ready. But it’s not something we can say yes or no on.” Warriors want him to play in one of the next three preseason games. Unlikely on Sunday. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 5, 2022