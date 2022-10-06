Myers doesn't think Draymond Green will be suspended any games as part of disciplinary process

Anthony Slater: Bob Myers said he “doesn’t think” Draymond Green will miss any games as part of the disciplinary process.

Sorting through the aftermath of the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole altercation

ESPN story on Draymond Green’s apology to the Warriors following Wednesday’s altercation with Jordan Poole:

Draymond Green not expected to miss any games, Warriors to handle discipline “internally” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/06/dra… – 5:49 PM

Steph Curry: “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that.” pic.twitter.com/XqA54JSsuN – 5:37 PM

Stephen Curry on the Draymond-Jordan mess: ‘It was nothing out of the ordinary — until it wasn’t.’

That’s the upshot when someone has a spasm of fury that overrides reason – 5:33 PM

Stephen Curry on the build-up to the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green:

“It was nothing out of the ordinary until it wasn’t.” – 5:32 PM

Steph Curry also doesn’t believe the Draymond-Poole incident stemmed from upcoming contract extension talks – 5:32 PM

Steph Curry said he doesn’t believe the looming contract extension talks sparked the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole situation: “From what I feel and from what has been said: No.” – 5:30 PM

Steph Curry on Draymond Green’s apology: “It was necessary, but you have to ask every guy on how they received it, JP, especially.” – 5:24 PM

Steph on how he approaches these moments with Draymond: “Be honest with it. He respects my opinion. He respects how I feel.” – 5:22 PM

Steph Curry says the scuffle between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was unfortunate and could’ve been avoided, but the vibes at practice today were great and the team is focused on basketball.

He also dismissed reports of Poole’s behavior having a negative impact on the team. – 5:21 PM

Steph Curry called the Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation “an unfortunate situation,” but described the practice vibe as “great.” Steph: “A lot of trust in the fabric of our team.” – 5:19 PM

“It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”

Warriors mum on Draymond Green’s discipline; Jordan Poole scuffle not over contracts, GM says

https://t.co/VonAZ99xZH pic.twitter.com/vk9haAGdQl – 5:08 PM

Bob Myers on Draymond Green: “He’s been over that line. But he always comes back. He’s a unique guy. Without him, we don’t win.” – 4:58 PM

Steve Kerr says Draymond did not scrimmage today and won’t be in the building on Friday. FWIW: Friday will be an off day for entire team. Expects him back on Saturday. – 4:42 PM

Draymond Green didn’t practice today and won’t tomorrow. Steve Kerr expects him to return Saturday . – 4:40 PM

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green didn’t practice today and won’t be at practice tomorrow, but he’s expected to be back on Saturday. – 4:39 PM

Steve Kerr said Draymond Green didn’t practice today, won’t be in the facility tomorrow, but expects Draymond back with the team on Saturday. – 4:39 PM

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “Didn’t practice today. He won’t be here tomorrow. I expect him to return Saturday and get back at it.” – 4:39 PM

Steve Kerr said that Draymond Green won’t practice on Friday, but plans to return to the group on Saturday. – 4:38 PM

Warriors GM Myers confirms Draymond-Poole altercation, Green apology and discipline mercurynews.com/2022/10/06/war… – 4:35 PM

“He’s complicated but he is a good person,” Myers said of Draymond Green. “I’ve seen it, I’ve seen the things he’s done, yesterday wasn’t one of them.” – 4:32 PM

Bob Myers: “Draymond is one of my favorite players…I still love the person but don’t love what he did.” – 4:31 PM

Bob Myers said Draymond Green is one of his favorite players.

“I just said, ‘You’re better than this.'” – 4:31 PM

Bob Myers said he was told the dialogue before the Draymond/Poole altercation was “not anything more than the normal bickering in a scrimmage.” – 4:30 PM

Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM

Bob Myers on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM

“I don’t think so at this point” Myers said regarding Draymond missing a game. – 4:26 PM

Myers said he doesn’t expect Draymond Green to miss any games due to any punishment from the team. – 4:26 PM

Bob Myers on whether Draymond Green will miss any games: “I don’t think so at this point.” – 4:26 PM

While Draymond Green will be punished, Bob Myers doesn’t think he’ll miss any games. – 4:26 PM

Bob Myers doesn’t anticipate Draymond Green will miss any games. – 4:26 PM

Bob Myers said he “doesn’t think” Draymond Green will miss any games as part of the disciplinary process. – 4:26 PM

Bob Myers said he doesn’t anticipate Draymond missing any games. – 4:26 PM

Bob Myers said he doesn’t anticipate that Draymond Green will miss any games as part of his punishment. – 4:26 PM

Bob Myers says Draymond Green has crossed the line before but he always comes back from it: “I think he’ll find the way to earn the respect of his teammates and Jordan back, but that’s the work he has to do.” – 4:23 PM

Bob Myers said Draymond Green was in the facility this morning, apologized to the team and left. “Space is good,” Myers said. Wouldn’t comment on whether Green will be back in the facility in the coming days. Deferred that question to Steve Kerr. – 4:22 PM

Draymond came to Chase Center today, apologized for his actions and left shortly afterward, per Myers – 4:21 PM

Myers said “space is good.” Draymond Green went home after apologizing. – 4:20 PM

“Space is good,” Myers said. Draymond went home after apologizing to the team. – 4:20 PM

Here's Bob Myers opening his news conference addressing the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green practice altercation.

Bob Myers said he’s having “ongoing” talks with Jordan Poole’s reps about a contract extension. Myers insisted the Draymond-Poole altercation won’t affect contract extension talks with either players – 4:19 PM

Warriors GM Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole incident: “This group has been together a long time, which means you’ve been through a lot. It helps to have the same people in the room. There are a lot of real relationships on this team that can withstand adversity.” – 4:18 PM

Bob Myers on the Draymond Green / Jordan Poole situation: “Everyone is fine. Jordan practiced today, Draymond Green didn’t. It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”

Green’s suspension will be handled internally. – 4:17 PM

Here is Bob Myers full opening statement on the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole situation

Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Jordan Poole practiced today and that Draymond Green did not. – 4:16 PM

Bob Myers said he didn’t think the incident between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green stemmed from looming contact extensions. – 4:16 PM

Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Draymond Green apologized to the team today, but didn’t practice. Poole did practice and is fine, Myers said. Green’s punishment will be handled internally. – 4:16 PM

Bob Myers said Draymond Green apologized to the team today for the altercation with Jordan Poole. Poole was there. He practiced. Draymond didn’t practice. Myers said Warriors want to keep punishment internal. – 4:15 PM

Warriors disciplinary action re Draymond landing a blow on teammate Jordan Poole: Will be handled ‘internally,’ per President/GM. JP practiced today, Draymond did not. – 4:15 PM

Bob Myers said that Draymond Green apologized to the Warriors this morning, but he did not practice with the team. Myers says Green’s punishment will be dealt with internally. – 4:14 PM

Bob Myers on the altercation between Draymond and Poole. “Everybody is fine.” Poole practiced today. Draymond apologized in front of the team but didn’t practice. – 4:14 PM

Bob Myers: “Jordan (Poole) practiced today. Draymond (Green) didn’t.” – 4:14 PM

Bob Myers announces Draymond Green did not practice today. He said Draymond apologized to the team. Myers said punishment will be internal. – 4:14 PM

Warriors GM Bob Myers confirmed that Draymond Green apologized to the team this morning for his altercation with Jordan Poole, including with Poole being present. Myers said that any punishment “will be handled internally.” – 4:14 PM

Bob Myers said Draymond Green apologized to the team this morning. The punishment will be handled internally – 4:14 PM

Following reports of an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice, Andre Iguodala took to Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/and… – 4:01 PM

Latest @BleacherReport What if Warriors Had to Choose Between Draymond or Poole? Insiders Give Us Their Take bleacherreport.com/articles/10051… – 1:34 PM

I wrote about the Draymond-Poole dynamic back in April. The two have historically been close. Draymond made sure his locker was next to JP’s during JP’s rookie year. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:28 PM

This Is How Much I’m Worried About The Reported Physical Altercation Between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on Good Morning It’s Basketball ziller.substack.com/p/this-is-how-… – 8:34 AM

Golden State Warriors dealing with a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole #NBA

Draymond Green was reportedly “apologetic” after an altercation at practice with Jordan Poole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 1:51 AM

draymond, iggy and poole getting ready to set the record straight 36 hrs from now pic.twitter.com/QT1wv3s8nI – 1:00 AM

League sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green has a podcast – 12:56 AM

Andre Iguodala tweets on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation pic.twitter.com/5iGPRCmyEc – 12:15 AM

Yahoo Sources: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have a history, but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted. Some form of disciplinary action is expected. – 11:54 PM

Hopping on @kron4news at 8:47 with the latest details on Draymond Green & Jordan Poole and the latest on Klay Thompson’s status for opening night. – 11:45 PM

So Dray hit Poole at practice and reports claim management (coach Steve Kerr?) is considering Green will be punished. I forget, what penalty did Bulls impose on Jordan for punching Kerr in the face at practice? – 11:27 PM

So @Zach Lowe and I discussed Draymond and the Warriors yesterday and… ummm… pic.twitter.com/SiHoYLmPFi – 11:19 PM

A source tells me that Draymond Green will be disciplined for today’s altercation with Jordan Poole, but the severity of that disciple has yet to be determined. However, the team does not believe this will be an issue in the long-term. – 10:37 PM

Report: Draymond Green facing potential discipline after fight with Jordan Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 10:37 PM

ESPN story: Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice, could face punishment

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:20 PM

Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:20 PM

Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down. – 10:06 PM

Draymond Green could reportedly be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 9:55 PM

Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after altercation with Jordan Poole: report mercurynews.com/2022/10/05/war… – 9:46 PM

Draymond Green, four-time NBA champion, has made $131 million so far in his career. Poole likely wants right around there, or little more, just for his four-year extension. – 9:43 PM

Draymond Green will make $27.5 million in 2023-24 if he opts in. First year of Jordan Poole’s contract (same year) will likely start around $28 million or so. – 9:32 PM

In first year of Jordan Poole’s extension (2023-24), he’ll likely make more money than Draymond Green ever did in a single season. – 9:30 PM

Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after practice altercation with Jordan Poole

https://t.co/IuIWOMS25G pic.twitter.com/qyTsOcZsaw – 9:24 PM

Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.

I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this.

Jordan Poole: “Tuck Sweatin’”

Draymond: pic.twitter.com/KzobbARO1s – 9:02 PM

Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team seriously considering disciplinary action of Draymond Green.

Story at @TheAthletic with @Shams Charania and @Marcus Thompson theathletic.com/3662358/2022/1… – 8:59 PM

Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.

Story at @TheAthletic with @Anthony Slater, @Marcus Thompson: theathletic.com/3662358/2022/1… – 8:59 PM

“There was a specific tweet that was put out yesterday insinuating that [Poole’s] attitude or something has changed … it’s absolute BS,” Curry said to reporters. “Andre [Iguodala] addressed it yesterday with his tweet, and we can kind of leave it at that. [Poole] has been great, there’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday, to make that clear. But it’s also something that, I feel like, will not derail our season and what we’re trying to do.” -via Sports Illustrated / October 6, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr mostly declined to get into specifics but made sure to add: “The only thing I will say is Jordan (Poole’s attitude) has been fantastic throughout camp.” pic.twitter.com/p5HvR0scrB -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 6, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr asked how easily he was able to get over the Michael Jordan punch back in the day: “We had a documentary about that. Just watch the Last Dance.” @Marcus Thompson: “Good duck” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 6, 2022