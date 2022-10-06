Mario movie trailer offers first glimpse of Chris Pratt as Mario

Nintendo debuted the first Mario movie trailer, officially called just The Super Mario Bros.Movie, during a focused Nintendo Direct event, highlighting a portion of the film’s plot, giving viewers a glimpse at the film’s luscious animation style, and introducing Chris Pratt as Mario for the first time. If you were hoping for something a bit more like Charles Martinet’s classic rendition of Nintendo’s star plumber, you may be slightly disappointed. Jack Black’s portrayal of Bowser seems full of life, but Pratt sounds like… well, Chris Pratt.

While the creative choice seems a bit jarring, set as it is in a fantastical world with magic turtles and warrior penguins staving off Bowser’s merciless invasion, some fans noted there may be a reason for Mario’s apparent lack of distinct character voice.

“They’re probably going off of the original story as presented in American media, which is that Mario was originally from Brooklyn,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another suggested the movie might turn Chris Pratt into Mario, following the popular isekai anime genre, which centers on protagonists being transported to other worlds.

The trailer ends with a brief glimpse of Luigi, Mario’s brother, running away from hordes of Dry Bones, the skeletal remains of Koopas brought back to life, but we’ve yet to see Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach and a handful of other key characters.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release in theatres on Apr. 7, 2023, but if you need a bit more Mario in your life before then, Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is shaping up to be a memorable experience.

