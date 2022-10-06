ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii Stat Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Visitors may soon have to pay for parking at popular beach parks on Maui

After decades of erosion, city is trimming and removing trees at one of the nations top ranked beaches. Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. In race for governor, candidates play up differences on climate change,...
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins

More showers on the way as a disturbance nears the state. Warm and humid with more widespread showers on the way. Humid conditions and light winds are expected for much of the week, with more rain possible Tuesday through Thursday. Light winds ahead of a spell of wet weather. Updated:...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman got lucky after hitting a massive jackpot in Las Vegas last week. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot totaling more than $717,000 after playing a slot machine at the Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino, according to a news release from the company.
HNN Digital Team members make a special appearance on the Today Show

Campaign 2022: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green. With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job. Visitors may soon have to pay for parking at popular beach...
Head of VA vows to hire 45,000 nurses in 3 years to address shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Veterans Affairs was in Honolulu last week to share how the government is working to better serve those who served. One of the biggest challenges is to reducing wait times, meaning addressing the current shortage of nurses and medical practitioners. VA Secretary Denis McDonough...
HONOLULU, HI
BWS, environmental groups commemorate anniversary of reported Red Hill fuel leak

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been nearly a year since a reported whistleblower revealed Navy officials knew a fuel leak at the Red Hill facility was contaminating water. Environmental groups and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply commemorated the anniversary today outside the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center. They...
HONOLULU, HI
Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI
WATCH: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job to lead Hawaii. Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history from the skyrocketing...
HONOLULU, HI
Kula woman among 3 college students killed in crash in Arizona

PHOENIX (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old Kula woman was among three college students killed in a four-vehicle crash in Arizona on Monday morning, officials said. Hunter Balberdi and two classmates at Grand Canyon University died when a vehicle going the wrong way hit their car and two other vehicles on I-17, north of Phoenix.
KULA, HI
Supporting children with learning challenges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October happens to be Learning Disabilities, Dyslexia, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness Month. An estimated 1 in 5 American children experience learning challenges, and demand is high for affordable programs to serve them, especially in Hawaii. Rachael Cook’s son Kawika was diagnosed with ADHD when...
HONOLULU, HI
Spell of warm and humid weather for the weekend and beyond

Winds will be light and variable with warm and humid conditions through early next week a a large low pressure system is parked well to the north. Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers will be possible for interior and leeward sections, with a higher chance for downpours and maybe a thunderstorm or two for Maui and Hawaii Island.
Hawaii State

