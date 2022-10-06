Read full article on original website
Clarksville Ruritans give $12,150.00 to area Elementary School Teachers
In accordance with their mission to support education and the youth of the area, the Clarksville Ruritans gifted Chase City and Clarksville elementary school teachers with $150.00 each. The money may be used in any way the teacher deems, in order to make their tasks easier. Many of the local teachers commented that they often use out of pocket money to buy additional supplies and supplemental materials. The Ruritans hope this discretionary money will aid the teachers and students alike and serve as a good start to a successful school year.
Bluestone High School: Class of 1967 Celebrates 55th Anniversary
Bluestone High School’s Class of 1967 celebrated its 55th Class Reunion on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the VFW Hall in Clarksville, Virginia. The classmates gathered at 5:30 PM to become reacquainted and remanence their years in high school. Butch Davis did an extraordinary job of planning and supervising the delicious meal catered from Wilson’s BBQ in South Hill and Andy Young provided the beverages for the meal. Honorary Class Member, Eddie Bratton, welcomed everyone to the reunion and offered the blessing for the dinner.
The South Central Fair begins this week!
The South Central Fair opens tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11 and runs through Saturday, October 15. This year’s fair is packed with entertainment every evening for everyone to enjoy!. This year’s gate hours are Tuesday; Wednesday; and Thursday from 5p.m. to 10p.m., Friday from 5p.m. to 11p.m., and Saturday from...
Clarksville Lions Sponsor Senior Campaign
The Clarksville Lions Club will be sponsoring its annual “We Just Love Our Seniors” campaign. During the entire month of October, everyone will get a chance to help the Clarksville Health and Rehabilitation Center residents in need who get little or no help from family. For your convenience, donation boxes have been set up at the Clarksville's Burnett Library and Learning Center and at the YMCA.
