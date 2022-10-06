ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy

Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say

A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Beast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Money

17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall

Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
INCOME TAX
Road & Track

Nissan Dealership Employee Allegedly Steals $1.3 Million in Fraud

A former employee at New Jersey's Pine Belt Nissan has been charged with money laundering and theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million in cash the dealership had intended for digital advertising through a scheme involving shell companies. According to a report from NJ.com, prosecutors say that the employee's scheme was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Woman Screamed for Six Hours as She Gave Birth Alone on Dirty Jail Floor, Lawsuit Claims

A woman cried out for help for six hours as she was left by staff at a Maryland jail to give birth alone on the dirty floor of a solitary confinement cell, a lawsuit claims. Jazmin Valentine alleges nurses at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown dismissed her condition as withdrawal from drugs, not labor, and that other medical staff even laughed at her, saying she was simply trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021. Valentine even claims to have slid what she believed to be her baby’s amniotic sac under the cell door...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents

A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE

