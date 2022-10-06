Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work
A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
freightwaves.com
Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy
Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
I’m a lawyer – I think Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in hopes they’ll pay a $200 fine to avoid court
A LAWSUIT has claimed that Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in the hope they'll pay a hefty fine. Alabama shopper Lesleigh Nurse was awarded $2.1million after her team accused Walmart of using criminal charges to prosecute shoppers and gut them for "civil recovery" money, court documents reveal. A Mobile...
Atlanta-area doctor, pharmacist plead guilty to supplying illegal prescriptions
A gynecologist and a pharmacist pleaded guilty to operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” that supplied illegal prescripti...
Washington Examiner
Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl
The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
Colgate toothpaste recall: 5 types of toothpaste sold in 11 states were just recalled
Family Dollar just issued a recall for 5 types of Colgate toothpaste and one mouthwash, as the company stored the products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. The company stored and shipped the products in the new recall to a number of stores in 11 US states. Colgate toothpaste recall.
Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say
A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Daily Beast
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply
Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall
Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
Customer Who Tried to Take Back $3,000 Tip Sued by Restaurant
"We thought somebody was actually trying to do a good thing," said manager Zachary Jacobson at Alfredo's Pizza in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
Road & Track
Nissan Dealership Employee Allegedly Steals $1.3 Million in Fraud
A former employee at New Jersey's Pine Belt Nissan has been charged with money laundering and theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million in cash the dealership had intended for digital advertising through a scheme involving shell companies. According to a report from NJ.com, prosecutors say that the employee's scheme was...
Woman Screamed for Six Hours as She Gave Birth Alone on Dirty Jail Floor, Lawsuit Claims
A woman cried out for help for six hours as she was left by staff at a Maryland jail to give birth alone on the dirty floor of a solitary confinement cell, a lawsuit claims. Jazmin Valentine alleges nurses at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown dismissed her condition as withdrawal from drugs, not labor, and that other medical staff even laughed at her, saying she was simply trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021. Valentine even claims to have slid what she believed to be her baby’s amniotic sac under the cell door...
DOJ Is ‘Not Conceding’ That MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Filed a ‘True and Correct’ Copy of Cell Phone Search Warrant in Federal Court
Federal prosecutors on Friday twice reiterated that they were “not conceding” that MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell filed a “true and correct” copy of a purported search warrant served upon him for the seizure of his cell phone. Those comments came during a...
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Nitazenes: You've probably never heard of these highly toxic drugs, and neither have many Americans who abuse opioid street drugs.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents
A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
The post Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide.
