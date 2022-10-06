ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Nevada Appeal

Carson City’s Wiggins finalist for Nevada teacher of year

Adrienne Wiggins, a teacher at Empire Elementary School in Carson City, was announced Tuesday as a finalist for Nevada teacher of the year, though Washoe County’s Connie Hall was ultimately announced as the award’s winner, according to a news release from the Carson City School District. Hall is...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Halloween trains headed to the Comstock

Electric train of lights and pumpkin patch trains will light up the fall season on the Comstock. The spirited collection of themed steam train rides on the Virginia Truckee Railroad includes a pumpkin patch train powered by steam engine No. 29 and will feature a stop at the Gold Hill Depot Pumpkin Patch.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 28369

Pursuant to NRS 108.473 thru NRS 108.4783, the undersigned will sell at public auction, on. October 26th, 2022, personal property including but not limited to business equipment, electronics, furniture, clothing, tools and/or other miscellaneous items located at:. A-AMERICAN SELF STORAGE @,. 1501 East 5th Street #101,. Carson City, Nevada 89701.
CARSON CITY, NV

