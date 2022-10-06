Read full article on original website
Mariners manager Scott Servais trolls Blue Jays' Alek Manoah with ‘pressure’ quote
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some fun at Alek Manoah’s expense prior to Game 2 of his team’s AL Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah was Toronto’s Game 1 starter on Friday and gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-0 loss. Prior to the game, Manoah was asked whether he would feel pressure getting the Game 1 start. Manoah dismissed the suggestion by saying “pressure’s something you put in your tires.”
4 biggest takeaways from Mets’ stunning postseason ouster by Padres
What was once a magical season for the New York Mets, came to a crashing end on Sunday night when they were ousted from the 2022 MLB Playoffs by the San Diego Padres by a score of 6-0. In the final game of their best-of-three series. The Mets were one...
3 surprise Yankees who could be left off the 26-man playoff roster
The New York Yankees playoff roster will ultimately be determined by who they end up playing, the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians. The Wild Card will consist of two games, starting on Friday night and ending on Saturday. This gives the Bombers a bit of time to decide who they will feature depending on who the opposing starting pitcher will be and the defensive alignments required.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS
The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely
The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
Do Cubs have a bright player In the 2023 season?
Prospect Brennen Davis of the Cubs anticipates the upcoming season after fully recovering from back surgery. Despite of using 64 players throughout their 88-loss campaign, the Cubs did not make Brennen Davis their top prospect this season. Together, 25 rookies played in more than 700 games for the Cubs this season, with 17 players making their major-league debut. There is no doubt that the Cubs will include Brennen Davis on their 40-man roster next month after he had a stellar final month of the last campaign at Triple-A Iowa. A prospect orientation program at Wrigley Field served as the call-up in September.
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres prediction, picks, odds: Can Pete Alonso slug the Mets through to the NLDS?
Mets vs. Padres Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds. Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+165), Padres +1.5 (-195) Total: Over 6.5 (-110), Under 6.5 (+100) Moneyline: Padres (+120), Mets (-140) The San Diego Padres went nuts at the MLB Trade Deadline, only to finish 22 games out of the NL...
Mariners have unlikely good-luck charm to thank for historic comeback?
The Seattle Mariners pulled off the kind of comeback that you will tell your grandkids about some day, and they may have owed it all to one fan with a vision … as well as a shoe. Seattle stunned the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday with an unbelievable comeback...
Grading the Braves trade deadline acquisitions
Unlike last season, the Braves didn’t have to give their team an entire makeover at the trade deadline, but some pieces were needed, and Alex Anthopoulos made some subtle moves to bolster the roster. Right after the deadline, I gave my way too early grades for the moves. Of course, we won’t really know who won these trades for a few years, but since the regular season is now complete, I thought it was a good time to revise my grades and see how I did.
Report: Albert Pujols plans on fulfilling notable Angels contract clause
Albert Pujols’ legendary MLB career came to an end Saturday night when the St. Louis Cardinals were knocked out of the playoffs. We were given a hint about the future Hall of Famer’s future plans shortly afterward, though. The contract Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels in...
Padres' Joe Musgrove gets ears checked for foreign substances
The New York Mets initiated a foreign substance check of Joe Musgrove prior to the start of the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 3 of their NL Wild Card Series with the San Diego Padres on Sunday night. Musgrove had been pitching brilliantly for San Diego. He had...
Braves NLDS lookahead and prediction
Man, what a week it’s been for the Braves. After a gut-wrenching 3-2 loss in extras to the Nationals on last Wednesday, I was already mentally preparing for that top Wild Card spot. Down a game in the standings with three head-to-head versus the Mets, the Braves needed a seemingly impossible sweep (facing deGrom, Scherzer, and Bassitt) to control their own destiny.
The Yankees have a tough infield decision to make for the playoff roster
The New York Yankees are gearing up to unveil their 2022 playoff roster, but they have one big decision to make at the back end of the infield. Depending on the availability of DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees may prefer to have a veteran experience who can feature at multiple positions over a younger alternative, which raises a question.
Andrew McCutchen has theory about what was on Joe Musgrove's ears
The New York Mets requested a foreign substance check on opposing pitcher Joe Musgrove on Sunday night, likely because they thought he had something on his ears. Their suspicion made sense. Musgrove’s ears were shiny while the San Diego Padres ace was pitching during Game 3 of the NL Wild...
Watch: Mets call for substance check on Padres RHP Joe Musgrove, find nothing
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove was cruising, carrying a no-hitter through five innings on Sunday night when the New York Mets cried foul. Before Musgrove could throw his first pitch in the sixth inning of Game 3 of the NL Wildcard series, Mets manager Buck Showalter implored umpires to check the Padres' right-hander for illegal substances. Umpires obliged Showalter, thoroughly checking Musgrove's hat, hands, and even his ears, but found nothing.
Takeaways From New York Mets Season-Ending Wild Card Loss to Padres
NEW YORK - The Mets were eliminated from postseason play on Sunday night in the Wild Card round by the San Diego Padres, falling by a score of 6-0. After winning 101 games, the Mets' season is over early after losing two out of three games to the Padres. So...
Astros’ American League Division Series Matchup Set
The stage is set. The Houston Astros will face the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series starting Tuesday. The Mariners — who the Astros faced 19 times during the regular season — swept their Wild Card series with the Toronto Blue Jays, piecing together a comeback win Saturday, initially down 8-1.
Albert Pujols To Fulfill 10-Year Personal Service Contract
When Albert Pujols signed his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2012 season, the belief was that he would be a franchise-altering star alongside Mike Trout. They believed in him so much, that a 10-year personal services contract was included in his original deal. When...
