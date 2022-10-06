ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yardbarker

Mariners manager Scott Servais trolls Blue Jays' Alek Manoah with ‘pressure’ quote

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some fun at Alek Manoah’s expense prior to Game 2 of his team’s AL Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah was Toronto’s Game 1 starter on Friday and gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-0 loss. Prior to the game, Manoah was asked whether he would feel pressure getting the Game 1 start. Manoah dismissed the suggestion by saying “pressure’s something you put in your tires.”
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

3 surprise Yankees who could be left off the 26-man playoff roster

The New York Yankees playoff roster will ultimately be determined by who they end up playing, the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians. The Wild Card will consist of two games, starting on Friday night and ending on Saturday. This gives the Bombers a bit of time to decide who they will feature depending on who the opposing starting pitcher will be and the defensive alignments required.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS

The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely

The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Do Cubs have a bright player In the 2023 season?

Prospect Brennen Davis of the Cubs anticipates the upcoming season after fully recovering from back surgery. Despite of using 64 players throughout their 88-loss campaign, the Cubs did not make Brennen Davis their top prospect this season. Together, 25 rookies played in more than 700 games for the Cubs this season, with 17 players making their major-league debut. There is no doubt that the Cubs will include Brennen Davis on their 40-man roster next month after he had a stellar final month of the last campaign at Triple-A Iowa. A prospect orientation program at Wrigley Field served as the call-up in September.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Grading the Braves trade deadline acquisitions

Unlike last season, the Braves didn’t have to give their team an entire makeover at the trade deadline, but some pieces were needed, and Alex Anthopoulos made some subtle moves to bolster the roster. Right after the deadline, I gave my way too early grades for the moves. Of course, we won’t really know who won these trades for a few years, but since the regular season is now complete, I thought it was a good time to revise my grades and see how I did.
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Albert Pujols plans on fulfilling notable Angels contract clause

Albert Pujols’ legendary MLB career came to an end Saturday night when the St. Louis Cardinals were knocked out of the playoffs. We were given a hint about the future Hall of Famer’s future plans shortly afterward, though. The contract Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels in...
MLB
Yardbarker

Padres' Joe Musgrove gets ears checked for foreign substances

The New York Mets initiated a foreign substance check of Joe Musgrove prior to the start of the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 3 of their NL Wild Card Series with the San Diego Padres on Sunday night. Musgrove had been pitching brilliantly for San Diego. He had...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Braves NLDS lookahead and prediction

Man, what a week it’s been for the Braves. After a gut-wrenching 3-2 loss in extras to the Nationals on last Wednesday, I was already mentally preparing for that top Wild Card spot. Down a game in the standings with three head-to-head versus the Mets, the Braves needed a seemingly impossible sweep (facing deGrom, Scherzer, and Bassitt) to control their own destiny.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a tough infield decision to make for the playoff roster

The New York Yankees are gearing up to unveil their 2022 playoff roster, but they have one big decision to make at the back end of the infield. Depending on the availability of DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees may prefer to have a veteran experience who can feature at multiple positions over a younger alternative, which raises a question.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Andrew McCutchen has theory about what was on Joe Musgrove's ears

The New York Mets requested a foreign substance check on opposing pitcher Joe Musgrove on Sunday night, likely because they thought he had something on his ears. Their suspicion made sense. Musgrove’s ears were shiny while the San Diego Padres ace was pitching during Game 3 of the NL Wild...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets call for substance check on Padres RHP Joe Musgrove, find nothing

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove was cruising, carrying a no-hitter through five innings on Sunday night when the New York Mets cried foul. Before Musgrove could throw his first pitch in the sixth inning of Game 3 of the NL Wildcard series, Mets manager Buck Showalter implored umpires to check the Padres' right-hander for illegal substances. Umpires obliged Showalter, thoroughly checking Musgrove's hat, hands, and even his ears, but found nothing.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Astros’ American League Division Series Matchup Set

The stage is set. The Houston Astros will face the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series starting Tuesday. The Mariners — who the Astros faced 19 times during the regular season — swept their Wild Card series with the Toronto Blue Jays, piecing together a comeback win Saturday, initially down 8-1.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols To Fulfill 10-Year Personal Service Contract

When Albert Pujols signed his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels before the 2012 season, the belief was that he would be a franchise-altering star alongside Mike Trout. They believed in him so much, that a 10-year personal services contract was included in his original deal. When...
MLB

