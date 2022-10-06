ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Still on the Roster Bubble

The Dodgers entered a brave new world on Friday, the world of first-round byes in the MLB postseason. Los Angeles, along with the Braves, Yankees, and Astros, are faced with the blessing and challenge of having five days off between the end of the regular season and start of the Division Series. While the other eight playoff teams began their postseason journeys on Friday, the four top seeds are trying to rest and stay fresh at the same time.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Padres Name Game One Starter Ahead of NLDS

The Padres are set to face the Dodgers in the division series after beating down on the Mets in Queens on Sunday night. That Wild Card series went to three games, meaning that San Diego burned through its top three starters in Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove. With that in mind, the club quickly named its game one starter for the NLDS.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Team Has Carried That ‘Edge’ Throughout 162 Games

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a phenomenal season. They accomplished a new franchise record in wins at 111 and dominated every one of their opponents. However, in their last 17 games of the regular season, the Dodgers went 10-7, averaging only 3.6 runs a game and had 14 errors. Not exactly how you want to be entering the postseason, but they were able to afford to play sloppy, considering the Dodgers clinched the NL West in mid-September.
Dodgers Nation

What Keeps Dodgers Fans Anxious About the Postseason?

Now, we’re all well aware of how dominant the Dodgers have been this 2022 season. The team set a new franchise record of 111-51, led the league for the lowest team ERA of 2.80, and scored the most runs (847) amongst all 30 teams. But all that means nothing if they can’t finish the season with a ring.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set

Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Projected Postseason Roster for the NLDS vs Padres

The Dodgers are set to welcome the San Deigo Padres to Dodger Stadium tomorrow for the start of the National League Division Series. The last time these two clubs met up in the NLDS was in 2020 when LA swept San Diego in the best-of-5 series. This season, the Dodgers beat up on the Padres, winning 14 of the 19 regular season matchups.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Feels Season is a Failure Without Winning a Title

The Dodgers won the most games in franchise history in 2022, posting a remarkable 111-51 record that outpaced the next-best team by five games, the next-best in the National League by 10, and the next-best in the NL West by 22. Every time they accomplished something worth celebrating, the celebrations were marked by the same thing: every player saying something along the lines of, “This is nice, but it’s not our ultimate goal.”
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: How The 2022 LA Team Was Built

Being a sports fan gives you the best of both worlds. You get to watch your professional sports teams all season long while also pretend to be a general manager whether it is through fantasy or who you feel your team should draft or trade for. Every off-season is always...
Dodgers Nation

