The Dodgers entered a brave new world on Friday, the world of first-round byes in the MLB postseason. Los Angeles, along with the Braves, Yankees, and Astros, are faced with the blessing and challenge of having five days off between the end of the regular season and start of the Division Series. While the other eight playoff teams began their postseason journeys on Friday, the four top seeds are trying to rest and stay fresh at the same time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO