Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals Final Bench Spot Down to Two Players
As we wind down to the postseason, there are still many decisions Dodgers President Andrew Friedman, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts need to make to fill out roster spots. The guys at the top of the lineup are a must, and our arms, such as Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Evan Phillips, to name a few, are locks to be in the postseason.
Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler To Be Involved in LA Postseason After All
Walker Buehler will be throwing a pitch for the Dodgers during the NLDS! It just may not be the one you were all expecting. On Monday, the Dodgers announced who will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitches in Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS. Buehler, who’s recovering from...
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Still on the Roster Bubble
The Dodgers entered a brave new world on Friday, the world of first-round byes in the MLB postseason. Los Angeles, along with the Braves, Yankees, and Astros, are faced with the blessing and challenge of having five days off between the end of the regular season and start of the Division Series. While the other eight playoff teams began their postseason journeys on Friday, the four top seeds are trying to rest and stay fresh at the same time.
Dodgers News: Padres Name Game One Starter Ahead of NLDS
The Padres are set to face the Dodgers in the division series after beating down on the Mets in Queens on Sunday night. That Wild Card series went to three games, meaning that San Diego burned through its top three starters in Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove. With that in mind, the club quickly named its game one starter for the NLDS.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts is Perfect Again in Birthday Bowling Outing
A true athlete in the sports world is never good at just one sport. Mookie Betts clearly fits the description of the true athlete and showed the world once again that he can truly do it all. Betts spent a night of celebration for his 30th birthday and knew exactly...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Believes A Number Of Guys Can Be Closers
A good problem to have is having too many options to choose from. It seems the Dodgers have talent all around the roster yet choosing a closer is not something Dodgers President of Operations Andrew Friedman and the team are ready to finalize yet. Despite not knowing, Friedman feels confident...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Now Likely on NLDS Roster
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said several times in the past few weeks that if reliever Blake Treinen is healthy for the National League Division Series, he will be on the roster. Now we’re a day before the NLDS starts, and Treinen looks like he’s healthy, which means …
Dodgers News: Treinen, May Both Taking ‘Positive Steps’ Towards Return
After a day off on Thursday, the Dodgers were back at Chavez Ravine on Friday to play their first of several intrasquad games as they prepare to take on the winner of the Padres/Mets series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman met with...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Team Has Carried That ‘Edge’ Throughout 162 Games
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a phenomenal season. They accomplished a new franchise record in wins at 111 and dominated every one of their opponents. However, in their last 17 games of the regular season, the Dodgers went 10-7, averaging only 3.6 runs a game and had 14 errors. Not exactly how you want to be entering the postseason, but they were able to afford to play sloppy, considering the Dodgers clinched the NL West in mid-September.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Gives High Praise Ahead of Facing Padres
When you spend 15 seasons in the MLB with one team like Clayton Kershaw, you inevitably form rivalries and face off against some of the best players the league has ever seen. Of the rivals Kershaw has faced, he doesn’t have to look far to see the Padres are one of the teams he has the utmost respect throughout his career.
Rangers Owner is 'Tired of Losing'
Rangers owner Ray Davis has made it clear he's done with losing and GM Chris Young is tasked with fixing it for 2023.
MLB・
What Keeps Dodgers Fans Anxious About the Postseason?
Now, we’re all well aware of how dominant the Dodgers have been this 2022 season. The team set a new franchise record of 111-51, led the league for the lowest team ERA of 2.80, and scored the most runs (847) amongst all 30 teams. But all that means nothing if they can’t finish the season with a ring.
Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set
Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
Dodgers: Projected Postseason Roster for the NLDS vs Padres
The Dodgers are set to welcome the San Deigo Padres to Dodger Stadium tomorrow for the start of the National League Division Series. The last time these two clubs met up in the NLDS was in 2020 when LA swept San Diego in the best-of-5 series. This season, the Dodgers beat up on the Padres, winning 14 of the 19 regular season matchups.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Feels Season is a Failure Without Winning a Title
The Dodgers won the most games in franchise history in 2022, posting a remarkable 111-51 record that outpaced the next-best team by five games, the next-best in the National League by 10, and the next-best in the NL West by 22. Every time they accomplished something worth celebrating, the celebrations were marked by the same thing: every player saying something along the lines of, “This is nice, but it’s not our ultimate goal.”
Dodgers News: Dodgers Set to Take on San Diego in NLDS; Padres Eliminate Mets in Wild Card Series
We’re officially set for game one of the NLDS on Tuesday. Your Los Angeles Dodgers will face division rivals San Diego Padres for the second time in three seasons in the postseason. San Diego managed to take two out of three vs. the New York Mets in Citi Field.
Dodgers: Justin Turner, Austin Barnes and the Team’s Fantasy Football League
The Dodgers have had a very competitive and well-documented fantasy football league over the last few years. There are a ton of guys who want to play, and major bragging rights (and I’m sure a hefty prize) for the winning team. Despite their busy schedules of actively playing in...
Dodgers: How The 2022 LA Team Was Built
Being a sports fan gives you the best of both worlds. You get to watch your professional sports teams all season long while also pretend to be a general manager whether it is through fantasy or who you feel your team should draft or trade for. Every off-season is always...
Dodgers News: Bellinger Shares How He’s Been Able to Overcome Hitting Slump
There have been a lot of ups and downs this season for Cody Bellinger, but keeping him in the lineup in hopes of seeing what he’s capable of for the playoffs had fans’ patience running thin. At one point of the season, Bellinger had gone eight games in...
