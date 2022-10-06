ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
CLEVELAND, OH
Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott feeling the pressure from Cooper Rush?

Dak Prescott spoke candidly about the state of his team and what's next for him after the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and his comments are turning some heads. "Honestly, just knowing this team can win in a multitude...
DALLAS, TX
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
COLUMBUS, OH
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref

With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Week 5: Raiders-Chiefs top plays from Monday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
College football odds Week 7: Top 25 early lines

Poll voters were unimpressed by then-No. 1 Alabama's 24-20 win over Texas A&M because the Crimson Tide tumbled out of the top spot, with the Georgia Bulldogs moving up two places. The No. 3 Tide will get an immediate chance to make an impression on the voters as they play...
Nick Singleton, behind Penn State's rediscovered run game, a danger for No. 5 Michigan

If fans of Penn State were boisterous to start the season, they certainly have a legitimate reason to feel good about things entering Week 7. That's because the No. 10 Nittany Lions, undefeated at 5-0, have a real chance to pull an upset at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) on Saturday (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The reason for optimism in Happy Valley is simple — Penn State has returned to its roots, pushed via the talents of true freshman running back Nick Singleton.
ANN ARBOR, MI

