Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
Jalen Hurts leads Eagles on a game-winning drive in fourth quarter of a 20-17 victory
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a victory over the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. Jalen Hurts had 239 yards passing and 15 carries, 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott feeling the pressure from Cooper Rush?
Dak Prescott spoke candidly about the state of his team and what's next for him after the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and his comments are turning some heads. "Honestly, just knowing this team can win in a multitude...
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref
With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
NFL Week 5: Raiders-Chiefs top plays from Monday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
'They got to get better there!' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis reacts to Tom Brady, Tampa Bay's victory over the Falcons
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the Atlanta Falcons. Afterwards, Johnston and Davis break down what must change for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offense.
Connor Bazelak connects with Josh Henderson on a 11-yard touchdown making it a tie game for Indiana
Connor Bazelak completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Josh Henderson. The Indiana Hoosiers are now tied 7-7 with the Michigan Wolverines.
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence discusses their strength as a team | FOX NFL Sunday
Erin Andrews sat down with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence. The defense has allowed four touchdowns in four games The "FOX NFL Sunday crew previews the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams.
College football odds Week 7: Top 25 early lines
Poll voters were unimpressed by then-No. 1 Alabama's 24-20 win over Texas A&M because the Crimson Tide tumbled out of the top spot, with the Georgia Bulldogs moving up two places. The No. 3 Tide will get an immediate chance to make an impression on the voters as they play...
Chris Myers and Robert Smith break down Jalen Hurts' performance in Eagles' 20-17 victory
Chris Myers and Robert Smith broke down the 20-17 victory by the Philadelphia Eagles over the Arizona Cardinals. They talked about Jalen Hurts' performance and leading the Eagles on a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive.
How good is No. 4 Michigan? Even at 6-0, Wolverines are still tough to pin down
Michigan football is undefeated, bowl-eligible just a week into October and in the thick of the College Football Playoff race at No. 4 in the polls. All are marks of an easily labeled good team nearing the midway mark of the season and one surely to be taken seriously by every opponent left on the docket.
Why Jimbo Fisher is not at fault for Texas A&M's close loss to Alabama | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on Alabama’s close win over Texas A&M. Despite the public’s reaction to Jimbo Fisher’s play call on the last play of the game, RJ thought the call on the field was fine, and Texas A&M QB Haynes King just made a wrong read.
Nick Singleton, behind Penn State's rediscovered run game, a danger for No. 5 Michigan
If fans of Penn State were boisterous to start the season, they certainly have a legitimate reason to feel good about things entering Week 7. That's because the No. 10 Nittany Lions, undefeated at 5-0, have a real chance to pull an upset at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) on Saturday (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The reason for optimism in Happy Valley is simple — Penn State has returned to its roots, pushed via the talents of true freshman running back Nick Singleton.
