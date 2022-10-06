ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Hilary Swank says ABC's 'Alaska Daily' celebrates hard-working journalists

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdaGh_0iP6WGH100

Tonight at 10 p.m., it's the premiere of Alaska Daily , a newsroom drama starring two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank.

She plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace. She joins a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

"It's hard work to be a journalist," Swank says, "to get in there and get the story."

Her big story?

A pattern of missing indigenous women in Alaska.

"I was blown away by what I was reading, the true crimes that are happening in Alaska, that are harrowing and horrific," Swank says. "I thought, this needs to be told. This is a story that needs to be told."

Alaska Daily airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on 6abc.

During our chat, I was also able to congratulate Hilary on her big news. She announced on Good Morning America this week that she's pregnant with twins.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West news - live: John Legend slams rapper’s comments as Twitter and Instagram keep bans

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Lizzo have all joined the Kanye West backlash as the rapper remains banned on Twitter and Instagram.The social media platforms restricted Mr West’s access to his accounts after he shared anti-semitic posts on them over the weekend.Late Saturday night, the rapper, now known as Ye, sent a tweet that said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the US military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.He then alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”The tweet...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Austin Stoker, Star of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ and ‘Sheba, Baby,’ Dies at 92

Austin Stoker, a veteran actor who most notably starred in John Carpenter’s sophomore feature “Assault on Precinct 13” and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature “Sheba, Baby,” died Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 92. Details regarding Stoker’s death were shared by his wife of 43 years, Robin Stoker, on her personal Facebook Monday evening. Robin called Austin “the love of my life” in her tribute. In another tribute, actor and director Bill Duke hailed Stoker as “one of Hollywood’s unsung actors” and shared his blessings to his family. In the landmark independent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
118K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy