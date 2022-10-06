Read full article on original website
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police detective who fired his gun while trying to arrest a suspected car thief has been fired. The officer missed, but an internal investigation found he shouldn’t have been shooting his gun in the first place. Officers were responding to reports of...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's motor unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday on Wilmoore Drive SE. A woman driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser turned the corner recklessly there, hitting a parked vehicle, according to APD. A man was performing unknown maintenance on the...
A man was found inside the bank Sunday morning, officials said.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near 917 Wilmoore Dr. SE on Monday evening. Officials say a red PT Cruiser was going eastbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez and turned the corner. The victim was working on his vehicle when the PT Cruiser hit the vehicle he was working on. Officials […]
FBI investigating Albuquerque boy who says he wants to carry out a mass shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating an Albuquerque boy who’s expressed a desire to carry out a mass shooting, a boy that has already been caught once before. That boy’s initial conviction has been sealed by the FBI because he’s a juvenile, but the FBI recently filed for a search warrant after learning he’s still […]
TAOS — At the request of the Taos Police Department, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) Investigations Bureau was called Wednesday, Oct. 5, to investigate an apparent homicide at 307 La Luz Dr. in Taos. State Police Investigations Bureau agents learned that at around 5 a.m. Oct. 5, a...
Three teenagers have been arrested as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old woman at her home in Taos. The three male teens from the Taos area, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old, have been booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree murder, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau said Friday.
Crews are responding to a large fire at a commercial facility near I-25 and San Mateo. Smoke from the fire can be seen in parts of northeast Albuquerque. KOAT Action Cams show smoke in the area. AFR has not released any information on the fire at this time.
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho elementary school teacher has been identified as the man killed in what law enforcement says was suicide by police. Bernalillo police and Sandoval County deputies were called to a Bernalillo home on Monday because of a man, later identified as Gary DeSanctis, armed with a rifle. Officers say they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shaheen Syed, the son of the man charged with shooting and killing three Muslim men in Albuquerque, is expected to be released from federal custody. In August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Shaheen Syed with lying on the ATF form used to purchase two firearms in June of 2021. […]
Police said the investigation of the murder began on Wednesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Three teens are behind bars for the murder of a Taos woman. Police were called to the home on La Luz Drive. State police say on Wednesday at around 5:00 a.m. A 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds knocked on their neighbor’s door. The teen said he and his mother had been shot. […]
The Los Alamos Police Department Criminal Investigations Section has been investigating claims of a residence in the Denver Steel area of Los Alamos that was providing marijuana to several minors. The Investigations Section executed a search warrant and arrest warrant early Thursday morning October 6. LAPD Officers Subsequently arrested 74-year-old Roy Moore of Los Alamos for two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor(s) both 4th degree felonies.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Anthony Montoya for child solicitation. Detectives say Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning after a weeks-long investigation. They say detectives depicted themselves as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya who then engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the detectives. He was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial. In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]
