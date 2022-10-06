Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon monoxide leak sickens children at Allentown daycare
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare sent 26 children and workers to the hospital. Every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department. The 911 call...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
-- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care.
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County
PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. According to authorities,...
Times News
Smokey Bear convention to be held in Bethlehem
Smokey Bear Association Convention is celebrating its 25th Anniversary at the Lehigh Valley Hoteland Conference Center, 300 Gateway Drive, Bethlehem. This is a national organization, formerly Hot Foot Teddy Collectors Association, that meets every two years with a mission to promote, protect and preserve the image of Smokey Bear. Previous...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters, civilians honored for rescue in Reading fire
READING, Pa. – In a ceremony appropriate for Fire Prevention Week, the Reading Department of Fire & Rescue Services issued commendations for the rescue of a female civilian from the third floor of 417 N. 11th St. on July 19, 2022. Lt. Steven Ginder, and firefighters Kurtis Knauss, David...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two prominent Easton properties, retail center near river and former Catholic school, are sold
Growth in Easton keeps attracting investment, as two landmark properties have recently changed hands. The Easton Mall South on Larry Holmes Drive, a shopping center anchored by Wawa and Domino's, has been sold for $3.2 million. On the southside, the former Easton Catholic school and adjacent property on West Saint...
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
As inflation hits families, Pennsylvania increases food assistance
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s economy and population have grown at a slow pace, recent inflation driving up the cost of goods has squeezed families. In response, state officials have expanded eligibility for SNAP benefits. The increase is the second in recent months for food assistance. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Explosion in Schuylkill County heard across area
A dynamite truck explosion in Schuylkill County could be heard from miles away. Jack Reinhard will have the story. Reading police are offering more information about a shooting that took place over the weekend. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emergency medical services 'broken,' Suburban EMS administrator says
PALMER TWP., Pa. – Suburban EMS, which provides emergency medical services and transportation, is struggling. That was the essence of a presentation made by the organization's officials during the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night. "Make no mistake, there is a crisis in emergency medical services," said...
Easton Area School District mourns death of longtime teacher
The Easton Area School District is mourning the death of a longtime teacher. Peter McCabe of Forks Township died on Oct. 3, according to his obituary. He was 37. A 2003 Easton Area High School graduate, he returned to the district to start a teaching career in 2009, according to a statement from the school district. McCabe taught at both Easton Area Middle School and Easton Area High School, most recently serving as an American literature teacher, the statement says.
Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business
A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post. The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry...
sanatogapost.com
Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month
ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
FOX43.com
Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 422 westbound in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. – Authorities are investigating a crash on Route 422 in Berks County. Crews were called around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the westbound lanes near Daniel Boone Road in Exeter Township. One vehicle with one person inside was involved in the crash, police said. Route 422 westbound...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill
A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the fire.
thebrownandwhite.com
Musikfest shooting prompts no new security measures
ArtsQuest, a nonprofit organization that provides arts and education to the Lehigh Valley community, hosts many local and cultural events throughout the year. These include CelticFest, Oktoberfest and Musikfest: the nation’s largest free music festival. At Musikfest, people from the greater Lehigh Valley area, including Lehigh students, come together...
WFMZ-TV Online
Apartment, shop next to Springfield Elementary goes up in flames
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Bucks County home and business on Sunday. "It was just flames shooting out all over, all over the place. It was pretty rough, you know I feel bad for them," said neighbor Charles Barberry.
When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
