NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart on Kenny Pickett’s Impressive Debut: “He’s Ready” For Week 5
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was most impressed with rookie Kenny Pickett’s ability to get the Steelers a 10-point lead over the New York Jets that disappeared at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as the Steelers fell 24-20. “When you get your team up 20-10, now it’s time to...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
Referee Jerome Boger fails to understand roughing the passer... again
NFL officials are not very good at differentiating between what is roughing the passer and what is not roughing the passer. Those officials are not helped by the league’s rulebook, which gives the parameters of the penalty, and then tells officials to do this:. When in doubt about a...
NFL World Is Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Today
Browns feds are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland kicker Cade York had another rough Sunday, missing a couple of critical kicks in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While York had a big Week 1, fans are now calling for a change at kicker today. "Cut Cade...
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room
LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like it. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite...
Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired
Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says
TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday. The Falcons were down...
ESPN Analyst Predicts NFL Coach Will Be Fired "If Things Don't Pick Up Soon"
It's early in the NFL season, but it sounds like Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is already on the hot seat. According to ESPN insiders Jeremey Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Panthers could fire Rhule "if things don't pick up soon." "Coaching hot seat chatter is already starting to...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Giants After Shocking Win
Despite a 4-1 start to the 2022 season, NFL fans aren't buying into the New York Giants just yet. After Sunday morning's Week 5 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, quite a few NFL doubters took to Twitter to make the same comment about this year's Giants squad.
Lions CB Saivion Smith taken to hospital after collapsing on field against Patriots
Another scary football moment. This one happened Sunday in Foxborough as the Detroit Lions visited the New England Patriots. Saivion Smith falls to the turf and suffers what the team says is a neck injury. An ambulance came onto the field and the second-year CB from Alabama was taken to...
Titans Give Fitzpatrick Another Try
The second-year wide receiver is a standard elevation from the practice squad ahead of veteran Josh Gordon for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.
Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired
An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if." Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina. The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon. "Now hearing it's a matter...
