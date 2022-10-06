ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Today

Browns feds are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland kicker Cade York had another rough Sunday, missing a couple of critical kicks in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While York had a big Week 1, fans are now calling for a change at kicker today. "Cut Cade...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
ESPN

Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room

LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like it. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
NFL
ESPN

Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says

TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday. The Falcons were down...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Giants After Shocking Win

Despite a 4-1 start to the 2022 season, NFL fans aren't buying into the New York Giants just yet. After Sunday morning's Week 5 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, quite a few NFL doubters took to Twitter to make the same comment about this year's Giants squad.
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired

An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if." Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina. The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon. "Now hearing it's a matter...
CHARLOTTE, NC

