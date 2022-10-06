Read full article on original website
Does Google have a trust problem?
Given that you probably clicked on this article thinking I could be referring to one of a handful of different trust problems for Google it seems that the answer is almost certainly yes. However, I’m not talking about concerns over Google looking at or selling your data or anti-trust problems with the government. Today I’m sticking to one specific potential trust problem for Google that reared its head again recently and may hang heavily over some of Google’s announcements from this week’s Made by Google October event.
No upgrade necessary: Why I’m sticking with Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 came out a few months ago and it’s a critical success. I’m one of the many experts that gave it a favorable review and ranked it high on Laptop Magazine’s list of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. I’m also the person telling you its older sibling, the WH-1000XM4, is the better investment.
How to spot a good Amazon Prime Early Access deal — make the most of Prime Day 2
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (a.k.a Prime Day 2 or Prime Day October) is here and we’ve got some handy tips to help you on your quest to find a good deal. It’s set to be a big week of deals, leading into a big month with Black Friday waiting for us at the end of November. There are going to be a ton of savings and the last thing we want is for you to pick the wrong deal and regret it.
Enjoy huge $avings on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet
Save $150 on this versatile Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet. Powered by a potent Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-Core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and all-day battery life, Samsung's super responsive S Pen allows you to write, sketch, clip, and get your work done quickly. Act now,...
How to password protect a Word document
Microsoft Word offers an often-overlooked feature that allows users to password protect sensitive documents. These documents are not only password protected, but encrypted, meaning even if someone else were to gain access it’s unlikely they could ever open the document. Encryption is a means of scrambling data so that...
Asus Chromebook CX1 falls to just $169 during Amazon's October Prime event
The Asus Chromebook CX1 is one of the best budget laptops to buy during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. It boots in seconds, has a long-lasting battery, and features built-in virus protection. Right now, the Asus Chromebook CX1 for just $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $80 cheaper...
Prime Early Access Sale myQ deal: Smart garage opener for $17
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 is packed full of smart home deals for Prime members only. But there’s one in particular that we need to highlight. The myQ Smart Garage Door Opener is down to an all-time low price for this year’s Prime Early Access Sale. It’s one of the hottest smart home gadgets out there, and now is the perfect time to buy one.
Apple Watch Series 8 drops to $349 after first discount
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts tomorrow, however, early deals are creeping in. If you were hoping for a price drop on the new Apple Watch Series 8, here it is. For the first time, the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab). Typically it retails for $399, so that's $50 in savings. This is the lowest ever for this newly released smartwatch and one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get now. Walmart (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.
Amazon October Prime Day deal knocks $200 off stunning 13-inch MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air just hit its lowest price to date ahead of Apple's October event. If you're buying a new laptop, Apple's powerful ultrabook is now at a stellar price. Currently, Amazon offers the M2 MacBook Air for $1,049 (opens in new tab) — its best price yet. It normally sells for $1,199, so that's $150 in savings. This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Best Prime Day phone deals October 2022
Amazon Prime Day October phone deals offer steep discounts on today's best smartphones. The first ever Prime Early Access Sale has just started and we're seeing some of the lowest prices ever on select phones. So if you want to BYOD to a wireless carrier or surprise someone special, now...
