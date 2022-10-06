Let’s talk about Bruno, the 2022 Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference’s second day keynote speaker, including what inspired her address and the importance of BLEND. The hit Disney movie Encanto has taken households by storm, leading Nicole Bruno, DVM, and her children to watch it repeatedly. The more she watched and listened to the music—including the popular song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”—the more she saw the connection between this animated movie and the highs and lows of the veterinary profession. This apparent connection led Bruno, the veterinarian, to use Encanto to talk about her experiences at this year’s Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) for her keynote address.

