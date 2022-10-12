The Best Mattress and Bedding Deals You Can Still Snag During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

There are a few hours left for Amazon Prime Early Access Sale mattress deals , and you can still shop everything from a cooling mattress to allergy-friendly bedding for steep discounts. Getting a good night’s sleep can energize you for the day ahead and help reduce your chances of developing health problems, but most of us don’t — probably because we’re sleeping on the wrong mattress or bedding .

The good news is that it’s one of the best times of year to upgrade your bedroom because tons of the major mattress companies and start-ups are running huge discounts during the last hours of the 2022 Prime Early Access Sale.

But what are the best Prime Early Access Sale mattress deals? No matter which you pick, you’ll know that the mattresses you’re shopping will be in stock, with free, fast delivery for Prime members . Amazon frequently offers discounts on mattresses (and not just on Prime Day ), which is something you won’t find in stores or on other sites online.

What Are the Best Prime Early Access Sale Mattress and Bedding Deals?

We rounded up the best last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access mattress and bedding deals we could find to help you get a better night’s rest. We also recommend checking out our guide to the best mattresses on Amazon and best cooling , linen , and organic sheets to help you pick out the ones that are right for you.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress for 20% Off

This Amazon-exclusive offer gets you the cozy Casper Sleep Element mattress for 20% off — a $139 discount. The Sleep Element has two layers of breathable foam and thousands of perforations to help keep you from overheating, all on top of a durable base that helps support your whole body no matter how tangled-up you sleep.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress for 51% Off

Looking to get that plush memory foam mattress for less? Right now, this 12-inch Signature Design by Ashley Chime is a whopping 51% off, bringing the price down to under $400 for a King bed. The layers of gel foam are infused with green tea and charcoal for pressure relief and increased all-over support.

Tuft & Needle Nod Mattress for 20% Off

Restless sleepers rejoice, since this mattress’ combo of traditional springs and modern adaptive foam layers make it great for those who like things firm. Not only that, but the Nod mattress has a ventilated fabric cover, so you can stay cool all night long. Originally $99, this Prime Early Access deal slashes 20% off the original price, bringing it down to $799.20.

Zinus Green Tea 12-Inch Luxe Mattress for 49% Off

Zinus’ Green Luxe is a comfortable (yet affordable) mattress-in-a-box option. To keep your mattress fresh for many nights to come, green tea and a layer of charcoal is infused in every layer to block moisture-induced smells every night and day. The knit cover will also stay breathable, no matter the season — all for $193.89 off this Prime Day .

Danjor Linens 1800 Series Bed Sheets Set for 68% Off

This top-rated microfiber bed sheet set has 4.5 stars out of 5 with over 132,000+ reviews on Amazon, and it’s currently 35% off, one of the lowest price we’ve seen all year. These sheets are moisture-resistant, and designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool you down in the summer.

Get 47% Off CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set

For hotel-style luxury sheets at a great price, take advantage of this deal on these microfiber sheets. Now at 47% off, this Prime Early Access bedding deal brings the price down from $43.99 to $23.39. Breathable, cool and super silky soft, the double brushed microfiber yarn make them even lighter than organic cotton sheets.

34% Off Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Wish you could take your hotels luxe pillows home with you? This deal gets you 34% off the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, made from a super plush gel fiber that’ll help you get a vacation night’s sleep for less. The “no-shift” construction means they bounce back and hold their shape, so you’ll stay supported all night long.

Casper Original Pillows and Mattress Toppers

Casper has slashed the price of some of their bestselling pillows by up to 34% for the Prime Early Access Sale. Along with soft, fluffy pillows that stay supportive night after night, you’ll be able to snag deals on Casper’s popular mattress toppers, too.

Luna Weighted Blanket for 29% Off

A weighted blanket is one of the most popular pickups this Prime Day to help with sleep and stress relief, and Luna’s glass bead-weighted blanket is 29% off right now, saving you $26. It’s made from silky-soft, breathable bamboo materials (no synthetic liners here) for a cool, natural sleep.

Get $32 Off the Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket

Double the size of a regular king-size blanket, Big Blanket Co’s super soft and stretchy throw is not only HUGE, but temperature-regulating, so you won’t feel stuffy underneath. The blanket is machine-washable, so great for camping enthusiasts, or just lounging outdoors, too. Snag this throw for 20% off, which will save you $32.

