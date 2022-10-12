ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Mattress and Bedding Deals You Can Still Snag During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

By Sage Anderson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481Tp4_0iP6Nauc00

There are a few hours left for Amazon Prime Early Access Sale mattress deals , and you can still shop everything from a cooling mattress to allergy-friendly bedding for steep discounts. Getting a good night’s sleep can energize you for the day ahead and help reduce your chances of developing health problems, but most of us don’t — probably because we’re sleeping on the wrong mattress or bedding .

The good news is that it’s one of the best times of year to upgrade your bedroom because tons of the major mattress companies and start-ups are running huge discounts during the last hours of the 2022 Prime Early Access Sale.

But what are the best Prime Early Access Sale mattress deals? No matter which you pick, you’ll know that the mattresses you’re shopping will be in stock, with free, fast delivery for Prime members . Amazon frequently offers discounts on mattresses (and not just on Prime Day ), which is something you won’t find in stores or on other sites online.

What Are the Best Prime Early Access Sale Mattress and Bedding Deals?

We rounded up the best last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access mattress and bedding deals we could find to help you get a better night’s rest. We also recommend checking out our guide to the best mattresses on Amazon and best cooling , linen , and organic sheets to help you pick out the ones that are right for you.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress for 20% Off

This Amazon-exclusive offer gets you the cozy Casper Sleep Element mattress for 20% off — a $139 discount. The Sleep Element has two layers of breathable foam and thousands of perforations to help keep you from overheating, all on top of a durable base that helps support your whole body no matter how tangled-up you sleep.

Buy: Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen $625.00

Signature Design by Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress for 51% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8bvG_0iP6Nauc00

Looking to get that plush memory foam mattress for less? Right now, this 12-inch Signature Design by Ashley Chime is a whopping 51% off, bringing the price down to under $400 for a King bed. The layers of gel foam are infused with green tea and charcoal for pressure relief and increased all-over support.

Buy: Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certified, King $468.21

Tuft & Needle Nod Mattress for 20% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBQci_0iP6Nauc00

Restless sleepers rejoice, since this mattress’ combo of traditional springs and modern adaptive foam layers make it great for those who like things firm. Not only that, but the Nod mattress has a ventilated fabric cover, so you can stay cool all night long. Originally $99, this Prime Early Access deal slashes 20% off the original price, bringing it down to $799.20.

Buy: Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress, Soft Memory Foam and Firm Innerspring Bed in a Box with Breathable Support, 100-Night Sleep Trial, 10-Year Limited Warranty $999.00

Zinus Green Tea 12-Inch Luxe Mattress for 49% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISH2h_0iP6Nauc00

Zinus’ Green Luxe is a comfortable (yet affordable) mattress-in-a-box option. To keep your mattress fresh for many nights to come, green tea and a layer of charcoal is infused in every layer to block moisture-induced smells every night and day. The knit cover will also stay breathable, no matter the season — all for $193.89 off this Prime Day .

Buy: ZINUS 10 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress / Pressure Relieving / CertiPUR-US Certified / Bed-in-a-Box / All-New / Made in USA, Twin $225.75

More Prime Early Access Mattress Deals

Danjor Linens 1800 Series Bed Sheets Set for 68% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2IjJ_0iP6Nauc00

This top-rated microfiber bed sheet set has 4.5 stars out of 5 with over 132,000+ reviews on Amazon, and it’s currently 35% off, one of the lowest price we’ve seen all year. These sheets are moisture-resistant, and designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool you down in the summer.

Buy: Danjor Linens Twin Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 4 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets w/ Deep Pockets - Fade Resistant & Machine Washable - Grey $22.88

Get 47% Off CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lu60T_0iP6Nauc00

For hotel-style luxury sheets at a great price, take advantage of this deal on these microfiber sheets. Now at 47% off, this Prime Early Access bedding deal brings the price down from $43.99 to $23.39. Breathable, cool and super silky soft, the double brushed microfiber yarn make them even lighter than organic cotton sheets.

Buy: Full Size Sheet Set - 6 Piece Set - Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets - Extra Soft - Deep Pockets - Easy Fit - Breathable & Cooling Sheets - Wrinkle Free - Comfy - Beige Tan Bed Sheets - Fulls Sheets - 6 PC $38.99

34% Off Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNnNQ_0iP6Nauc00

Wish you could take your hotels luxe pillows home with you? This deal gets you 34% off the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, made from a super plush gel fiber that’ll help you get a vacation night’s sleep for less. The “no-shift” construction means they bounce back and hold their shape, so you’ll stay supported all night long.

Buy: Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $46.46

Casper Original Pillows and Mattress Toppers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qyquw_0iP6Nauc00

Casper has slashed the price of some of their bestselling pillows by up to 34% for the Prime Early Access Sale. Along with soft, fluffy pillows that stay supportive night after night, you’ll be able to snag deals on Casper’s popular mattress toppers, too.

Buy Casper Pillows and Mattress Toppers Up to 34% Off

More Prime Early Access Bedding Deals

Luna Weighted Blanket for 29% Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXkmL_0iP6Nauc00

A weighted blanket is one of the most popular pickups this Prime Day to help with sleep and stress relief, and Luna’s glass bead-weighted blanket is 29% off right now, saving you $26. It’s made from silky-soft, breathable bamboo materials (no synthetic liners here) for a cool, natural sleep.

Buy: Luna Weighted Blanket $74.99

Get $32 Off the Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEzuQ_0iP6Nauc00

Double the size of a regular king-size blanket, Big Blanket Co’s super soft and stretchy throw is not only HUGE, but temperature-regulating, so you won’t feel stuffy underneath. The blanket is machine-washable, so great for camping enthusiasts, or just lounging outdoors, too. Snag this throw for 20% off, which will save you $32.

Buy: Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket $159.00

More Prime Early Access Weighted Blanket Deals

Related
These Top-Selling Prime Day 2 Products Are Basically a Complete Holiday Shopping List

Amazon just wrapped up its “Prime Early Access” sale, which saw hundreds of Prime Day-like sales across all categories. Though not quite as big as Prime Day back in July, Prime Early Access delivered some serious savings — and gave us some clues as to what people are shopping for this holiday season. According to a survey by Numerator, nearly a third of Prime Early Access shoppers say they used the sale event to purchase holiday gifts (compared to 11% of Prime Day shoppers). Prime Early Access’ most-shopped categories reflected this interest with Toys & Games, Apparel & Shoes, and...
RETAIL
There’s Still Time to Shop These Leftover Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals

Prime Day Early Access sales ended yesterday but here are a bunch of electronics deals you can take advantage of right now. We’ve listed some of the top tech deals below from Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale — that you can still shop.  Get an LG OLED TV for 40% off The LG 64-inch OLED TV features crystal-clear images and can be used hands-free with both Google and Alexa voice assistants. It’s currently on sale for just $1,496.99, so shop this tech deal while stocks last. Buy: LG OLED TV $1,496.99 More Prime Day TV Deals Amazon Fire TV for 22% off Samsung Frame...
ELECTRONICS
You Can’t Put a Price on Safety but the Popular Arlo Security Camera Is On Sale for 30% Off

One of the most popular home security cameras is getting a steep discount on Amazon right now, with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera discounted by more than 30% off. A top-rated indoor camera and outdoor security camera, the wireless Arlo cam normally sells for $129.99+ but a surprise Amazon sale has it down to just $89.99 — a $40 savings. Buy: Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera $89.99 Great for both indoor and outdoor use, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera gets you clear recorded video in 1080p quality (upgrade to a 4K model here). There’s even full-color night vision, which makes it easier to...
ELECTRONICS
This Versatile Mop & Steamer Has Been Called a 'Godsend' for Deep Cleaning Your Floors & It's on Rare Sale for 44% Off

Lately, our closet full of cleaning supplies is getting a little more cluttered than we’d care to admit. There are brooms, vacuums, mini-vacuums, mops, products we found on TikTok — you get the drill, it’s overwhelming. So we’ve been hunting for a versatile product that can help us tackle our hardwood floors with ease, without the clutter. Thanks to countless hours on Amazon, we may have found the answers to our prayers. Both a powerful steamer and lightweight mop, for a very limited time you can snag the OApier S5 Steam Mop for 44 percent off on Amazon. Buy: OApier S5 Steam...
HOME & GARDEN
#Luxury Bedding#Organic Cotton#Household Deals
The Best Last Minute Prime Early Access Deals You Can Still Score Now

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 might be over, but hundreds of thousands of items remain discounted even after this year’s two-day event ended at midnight on October 12. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all the deals. While some offers are available to all Amazon shoppers, most of the best Prime Day deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members. Here are the best last minute Prime Early Access 2022 deals to shop online now. Get a Free Grubhub+ Membership  Prime members can get even more delivered to...
SHOPPING
Trump’s Official Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Is as Unhinged as His Truth Social Posts

The Jan. 6 committee concluded its final hearing on Thursday by voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump, the man Vice Chair Liz Cheney described as the “central cause” of what happened that day. The former president responded with a furious Truth Social posting spree, calling the committee a “BUST” that is dividing the country while pinning the blame for the violence on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (who, unlike Trump, spent the riot trying to marshall forces to stop it).
Kanye West Blames George Floyd’s Death on Fentanyl, Not Police Officer’s Knee

In addition to railing against “the Jewish media,” Kanye West spent some time on Drink Champs regurgitating what he gleaned from the George Floyd “documentary” made by alt-right firebrand Candace Owens, his partner-in-White Lives Matter. Most notably, West said that fentanyl, and not being suffocated by a police officer’s knee, caused Floyd’s death. “I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” West told Drink Champs. “They hit...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Lifestyle
Shopping
Amazon
Chesca Taps Villano Antillano and Corina Smith for Sexy, Bad-Bitch Anthem ‘Activa’

You can count on Chesca, Villano Antillano, and Corina Smith to hype each other in the club “cuando suena el trá.” On Thursday, the trio released their sexy and self-empowering collaboration “Activa,” along with a colorful video, shot in the middle of an extravagant house party. Chesca opens the song up with a confident verse and sings about amping up her girls — “las babies activas.” The video shows her dancing with the two other artists as $100 bills fly around them. “‘Activa’ is a song that I’ve wanted to work on for a long time, and I’m happy...
Trump Rages at Jan. 6 Committee, Pelosi in Post-Hearing Posting Spree

The Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously in this Thursday’s public hearing to subpoena former President Donald Trump for testimony and documents related to his involvement in that day’s tumultuous events. Trump’s immediate reaction — as it so often is — was to flood his Truth Social account with memes, videos, links, and grievances. In the post that came closest to resembling an official statement, he angrily wondered why the “Unselect Committee” hadn’t asked him to testify earlier, calling the Jan. 6 hearings a “BUST” and “laughing stock all over the World.” The implication seemed to be that the panel was...
U.S. POLITICS
Fetterman Calls Controversy Over NBC Interview ‘Surreal,’ ‘Bizarre’

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back on the framing of a recent NBC News interview and those who have questioned his use of closed captioning technology as he recovers from a stroke.  “That interview, I mean — if you’re offended, or you would not want to consider voting me, because I’m having our interview” over closed captioning, “that’s kind of surreal to me, why anybody would want to make that an issue,” the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor tells Rolling Stone Thursday. “It’s just kind of strange.” “I don’t understand that,” he adds. “It’s just bizarre.” Fetterman says he hasn’t been following the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock

Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free. Halloween Ends, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter to the Halloween trilogy, and the 13th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 14th...
MOVIES
Gunna Denied Bond Release for Third Time in RICO Case: ‘A Miscarriage of Justice’

A judge denied Gunna’s release on bond from a Fulton County jail Thursday, after his attorneys filed a third bond motion for the Atlanta artist (born Sergio Kitchens) last month. “Although we must respect the Court’s ruling, we know it is wrong,” attorney Steve Sadow says in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Gunna is innocent of the charge against him and should not be in jail pending trial.” Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville had already twice denied Kitchens’ bond motions, expressing concerns that he would intimidate witnesses. He’s been in jail since May. “The prosecution has produced no evidence that...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Says Rapper ‘Saved My Life’ Before He Was Killed: ‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Here’

PnB Rock saved his girlfriend before being killed during a robbery in Los Angeles last month. A month after the rapper (born Rakim Hasheem Allen) was shot multiple times, his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang is opening up for the first time about the grief she’s dealing with since the traumatic incident, sharing that the rapper saved her life moments before he was killed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Atlanta’ Recap: An Active Shooter Meets a Bad Rapper

A review of this week’s Atlanta, “Crank Dat Killer,” coming up just as soon as I have a safe farm… It feels strange to describe an episode like this, built around an active shooter situation, as a relatively light one for Atlanta, yet dammit if “Crank Dat Killer” doesn’t feel exactly that. Yes, Al spends a good chunk of the episode running for his life, and Earn and Darius’ new acquaintance Shoe Man suffers a violent and graphic on-camera death. But “Crank Dat Killer” once again demonstrates the series’ complete mastery of tone, in a way that makes the threat...
TV SERIES
Stream and Save: Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick Is Marked Down to Just $29

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming devices on the market right now, letting you load and control all your favorite streaming apps in one easy-to-use interface. If you’re looking to pick up a Fire TV stick, we’ve got some good news: right now Amazon has its entire slate of Fire TV Sticks on sale for up to 40% off. What Does a Fire TV Stick Do and How Does It Work? Similar to Apple TV or Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a streaming device that turns your regular TV into a Smart TV. Just connect your Fire...
TV SHOWS
Taylor Swift to Join Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ After ‘Midnights’ Drop

Taylor Swift is celebrating Midnights with Jimmy Fallon. On Friday, The Tonight Show announced that the singer will be joining the show on Monday, Oct. 24 to talk about the release of her new album. The interview will mark Swift’s first late-night appearance this year. That same night, Meghan Trainor — who is set to release Takin’ It Back next Friday — will perform a song from her own album. Fallon made the announcement via the show’s Twitter page, using a vintage bingo ball cage and red telephone to emulate Swift’s song announcements on TikTok. Swift teased her highly-anticipated album by slowly...
CELEBRITIES
‘F–k the Voting, Get Right to Violence,’ Roger Stone Crowed Before Election: Video

The Jan. 6 committee returned from its summer hiatus and cast a spotlight on the actions of former Trump adviser Roger Stone. The committee laid out Stone’s connections with members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, several members of which have been charged with seditious conspiracy in relation to the attack on the Capitol, as well as his thirst for violence should Trump lose.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
