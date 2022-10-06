Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Rocket defense too much for El Dorado
ROSE HILL, Kansas—The Rose Hill Rockets forced five turnovers and used big plays on Friday night to beat their new league opponent, El Dorado, 31-18 on homecoming night. Rose Hill now improves to 3-3 on the season after starting 3-0 with the victory. It was any time the El...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler dominates McDougle Tech
EL DORADO, Kansas—Thanks to a break in the schedule, Butler was able to sandwich a non-conference game against McDougle Technical Institute in a very beneficial spot. The Grizzlies – who routed McDougle last year, 86-6, only to see that victory forfeited because of an ineligible player – actually were able to experience game action Saturday morning and rolled to a 77-14 triumph at BG Veterans Sports Complex.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler football ace tune up game win over McDougle Tech
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson speaks to GoPowercat after Maize's 52-51 win against Derby
After putting on a thrilling performance in 2021 with Derby fending off a Maize two-point try that would've won the game as time expired, few could've imagined the 2022 rematch could reach or exceed such a bar but it might have. With Kansas State's own Chris Klieman and Brian Anderson...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall
People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
KWCH.com
1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
wichitabyeb.com
The Final Four is set for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is closing in on a champion. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard...
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
One killed in K-15 crash Monday, road reopens
One person died in a crash at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
KWCH.com
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
One dead in downtown Wichita fire
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KVOE
A batty problem: Riverview Condominiums resident considering legal action after allegedly being bitten Sunday
Management at Emporia’s Riverview Condominiums is not commenting on a complaint from a resident accusing the complex of not taking care of a bat problem. Alexa Houston tells KVOE News she has been at Riverview in the 600 block of Valley Drive since late summer 2021 and things “went great” until a bat flew into her apartment a month ago because of some holes in the siding. She says she was assured the issues would be fixed, both in her building and in at least one other building at the complex. According to her, they haven’t. Instead, three more bats came into her apartment over the last month, including one this past weekend.
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?
Tony Epps Sr is the father of two sons. On March 21, 2007, Tony Epps Sr. left his home in Wichita, Kansas to meet a friend. Tony never returned home. He has never been seen or heard from again. On March 23, 2007, his white 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe, was found on Kellogg and Rock Road at a Greenmill Restaurant.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frost overnight, warming up for the end of the weekend
Temperatures today were on the chilly side, with highs only reaching into the mid-60s for most. A blanket of thick cloud cover helped to keep us on the cool side today, but clouds will give way to clear skies overnight. Temperatures will still fall into the low 40s and upper...
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright
On September 29th 1947 Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright was Born to Ben and Doris Waybright in El Dorado Kansas. She passed on Wednesday October 5th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Parsons Mickey; second husband, Jackie Ray Waybright. Sisters, Barbara Owens and LaNeva Hall-Fields. She is...
WIBW
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
Kan. deputy completing first week of work alone dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, Bel Aire, was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile west of Northwest Wichita and Maize responding to a disturbance, according to Sheriff Jeff Easter.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
