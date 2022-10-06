ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Rocket defense too much for El Dorado

ROSE HILL, Kansas—The Rose Hill Rockets forced five turnovers and used big plays on Friday night to beat their new league opponent, El Dorado, 31-18 on homecoming night. Rose Hill now improves to 3-3 on the season after starting 3-0 with the victory. It was any time the El...
ROSE HILL, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Butler dominates McDougle Tech

EL DORADO, Kansas—Thanks to a break in the schedule, Butler was able to sandwich a non-conference game against McDougle Technical Institute in a very beneficial spot. The Grizzlies – who routed McDougle last year, 86-6, only to see that victory forfeited because of an ineligible player – actually were able to experience game action Saturday morning and rolled to a 77-14 triumph at BG Veterans Sports Complex.
EL DORADO, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Butler football ace tune up game win over McDougle Tech

EL DORADO, Kansas—Thanks to a break in the schedule, Butler was able to sandwich a non-conference game against McDougle Technical Institute in a very beneficial spot. The Grizzlies – who routed McDougle last year, 86-6, only to see that victory forfeited because of an ineligible player – actually were able to experience game action Saturday morning and rolled to a 77-14 triumph at BG Veterans Sports Complex.
EL DORADO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler County, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hill City, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Football
City
Salina, KS
City
Andover, KS
Butler County, KS
Football
City
Oswego, KS
City
Louisburg, KS
City
Maize, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Douglass, KS
City
El Dorado, KS
City
Abilene, KS
City
Meade, KS
Butler County, KS
Sports
City
Belle Plaine, KS
City
Hoxie, KS
City
Augusta, KS
City
Buhler, KS
County
Butler County, KS
City
Kingman, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall

People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
GREENWICH, KS
KNSS Radio

One dead in downtown Wichita fire

Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Bluestem#Flinthills#Kapaun Mt Carmel
KVOE

A batty problem: Riverview Condominiums resident considering legal action after allegedly being bitten Sunday

Management at Emporia’s Riverview Condominiums is not commenting on a complaint from a resident accusing the complex of not taking care of a bat problem. Alexa Houston tells KVOE News she has been at Riverview in the 600 block of Valley Drive since late summer 2021 and things “went great” until a bat flew into her apartment a month ago because of some holes in the siding. She says she was assured the issues would be fixed, both in her building and in at least one other building at the complex. According to her, they haven’t. Instead, three more bats came into her apartment over the last month, including one this past weekend.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright

On September 29th 1947 Bonnie Lee Mickey-Waybright was Born to Ben and Doris Waybright in El Dorado Kansas. She passed on Wednesday October 5th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Parsons Mickey; second husband, Jackie Ray Waybright. Sisters, Barbara Owens and LaNeva Hall-Fields. She is...
EL DORADO, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe

The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy